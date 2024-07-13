Being a Muslim today is isolating: Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali's melodious voice and heartwarming lyrics have captivated millions. However, he feels heartbroken and lonely due to his identity as a Muslim, fearing that the world might label him a terrorist simply because of his religion.

Ali distinguished himself from his peers by prioritising quality over quantity in his music releases. This approach helped him carve out a unique identity and gain recognition beyond being known solely as the son of veteran actor Mehmood Ali.

"It's isolating to be a Muslim in today's world. Following the Prophet's sunnah means losing friends and being labeled a terrorist by society," he expressed on X (formerly Twitter).

Most of his fans showered support for the singer and reassured him that they dearly love the singer.

"There are good and bad people everywhere. From someone like me, who may not be well-known, you are a legend and always will be. A good person is a good person, regardless of whether they are a Lucky Ali or Lucky Sharma," commented a fan.

While another fan wrote, "The path of truth is never easy. Those who abandon were never your true friends. Remember, Allah is always with you. Along this beautiful journey, you will find genuine friends. You are not alone; you are growing stronger and becoming a survivor."

Ali began his career in films at the age of three, appearing as a child artiste in the movie "Chhote Nawab" (1961), where his father starred in the lead role. He continued acting in films until his early adulthood before transitioning his focus entirely to music. His debut as a playback singer was in Mehmood's film "Ek Baap Chhe Bete" (1978).

In 1996, he made his debut with the album Sunoh, which received widespread acclaim. He is particularly renowned for hits like "O Sanam", "Ek Pal Ka Jeena", "Safarnama", "Na Tum Jaano Na Hum", and "Secret of Success",among others.