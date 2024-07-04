BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook to star in new travel show

Two BTS members are venturing into the reality show scene. Jimin and Jungkook are set to star in a new travel reality series called "Are You Sure?!" on Disney+.

The show's press release states, "It follows Jimin and Jungkook as they traverse three scenic locations around the world: New York state, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan."

"From a summery ocean to a snowy ski resort and more, the show captures beautiful sceneries amid different seasons. The eight-part series will take viewers on a fun-filled journey with Jimin and Jung Kook as they eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, swim, and road trip together," it added.

The show will provide an in-depth look at Jimin and Jungkook's undeniable chemistry and charming friendship. Viewers will see them bonding through unforgettable experiences, including immersing themselves in different cultures, engaging in various action-packed activities, and sampling local cuisines.

The Grammy-nominated South Korean group BTS, which Jimin and Jungkook are a part of, is among the most popular boy bands in history. Formed in 2013 with seven members—RM, Jin, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, and Jung Kook—the band has achieved international stardom, securing number-one singles in over 100 countries worldwide.

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the South Korean military last year, a mandatory service in their country. They are joined by fellow BTS members RM and V. BigHit Music has indicated that BTS is projected to regroup as a band around 2025.

Jimin and Jungkook's new original series "Are You Sure?!" will debut on Disney+ worldwide on August 8, with subsequent episodes airing every Thursday until September 19.