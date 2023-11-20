NewJeans beats BTS’ Jimin, Black Pink’s first win

Music
Photo: Collected

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards are underway, with Mariah Carey, Peso Pluma, Karol G, Morgan Wallen, Stray Kids, David Guetta, Tate McRae, NewJeans, and other standout performers taking the stage. Continuing recent trends, K-pop artistes assert their dominance. After Blackpink's historic win, the newcomer group New Jeans achieved a significant milestone by securing a prestigious music award for their debut performance.

Outshining BTS' Jimin, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, and Twice, New Jeans, the fourth-generation rookie group, clinched their first victory at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Debuting in 2022 under ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE LABELS, the five-member girl group—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—is known for their charming girl-next-door image. The South Korean band garnered attention with their electrifying performance during the event night, and Billboard has released the girls' performance and acceptance speech video.

Meanwhile, the girl group from YG Entertainment, Blackpink, secured their first Billboard Music Award for their record-breaking music tour, Born Pink. Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa achieved this milestone by surpassing BTS' Suga's D-Day and Twice's world tour to claim the title of Top K-pop Touring Artiste. This accomplishment made the "Shut Down" singers the first K-pop group and the second girl group in history, following Destiny's Child, to win this prestigious award.

‘Golden’ aptly marks Jungkook’s global pop stardom

BTS member Jimin has earned nominations in four significant categories, solidifying his position as one of the most nominated K-pop acts. His nominations encompass Top Billboard Global Artist and Top Selling Song for "Like Crazy." The list further includes BTS' Jungkook's "Seven", Top Global K-Pop Artiste, and Top K-Pop Album. Notably, Jimin's nomination in the Top Selling Song category marks his debut as a solo K-pop artist in this prestigious lineup.

