Jimin drops Beatles-inspired track as first release from new album

BTS member Park Jimin has officially dropped a new song titled "Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (Feat. Loco)", accompanied by an eccentric music video today. The song, part of his upcoming album "Muse", draws loose inspiration from the Beatles' 1967 album "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and includes a collaboration with South Korean rapper Loco.

Jimin teamed up with producers Pdogg, Ghstloop, and Evan, who previously worked on his debut solo album, "Face". While creating "Face", the group merrily named themselves the Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. According to a press release, this lighthearted idea eventually became the title of the pre-release single. Tommy Brown, also known as Mr Franks, contributed to the production as well.

The song's title refers to the fictional "Smeraldo" flower, symbolising "the truth untold," as stated in the press release. This ties back to BTS' track "The Truth Untold (Feat. Steve Aoki)" from the "Love Yourself" album. The music video showcases the production team, Jimin, and Loco in a whimsical, vibrant setting. Jimin then dances with a group of children before joining a choreographed dance ensemble.

"Muse" is Jimin's second solo album, set to release on July 19. According to a statement from Hybe and BigHit Music, the album chronicles the artiste's "journey to find the source of his inspiration."

Jimin is presently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea, having enlisted in December 2023 alongside BTS' Jung Kook. Despite starting his active-duty service, Jimin remained focused on his music and fans. At the end of last year, he released "Closer Than This", a heartfelt tribute to his fanbase, serving both as a farewell gift and a promise for the future.

As per Rolling Stone, while working on his debut solo album, Jimin drew inspiration from his fellow BTS members, who served as his muses throughout the creative process.