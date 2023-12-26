Jimin makes history, has seven songs with 100 No. 1s on iTunes charts,

K-pop sensation Jimin, a member of the renowned South Korean group BTS, has once again achieved a historic feat. The 28-year-old singer and dancer achieved a tremendous milestone on the global iTunes charts by being the first solo artiste worldwide to have seven songs each with 100 No. 1 ranks.

On Sunday, December 24, Jimin's latest single, "Closer Than This", secured the top spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 106 regions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Germany, Brazil, and Australia.

Jimin's recent achievement is noteworthy, especially given that his latest single faced tough competition from well-known Christmas hits. Despite the challenging lineup, "Closer Than This" by Jimin surpassed Wham's "Last Christmas" on the UK charts and Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" in the United States.

Alongside this accomplishment, Jimin has secured his position as the sole solo artiste globally to achieve No. 1 rankings on iTunes charts in over 100 regions for seven distinct songs. Previously, he achieved this milestone with the songs "Filter", "With You", "VIBE", "Set Me Free Pt. 2", "Like Crazy", and "Angel Pt. 1".

After the remarkable achievement by the BTS star, fans swarmed social media to extend their congratulations to Jimin. A fan expressed on X (formerly Twitter), "Closer Than This is such a beautiful song." Another fan remarked, "The way he is on top in western charts surpassing western artistes is a craziness jimin is the best."