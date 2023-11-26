BTS star Jimin crowned with King of K-pop title

BTS star Jimin creates history by clinching the King of K-pop award at the 2023 Melon Music Awards.

The renowned South Korean award ceremony is scheduled for December 2 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, Yeonjongdo.

Jimin becomes the first soloist to secure the prestigious King of K-pop title. Accompanying him, fellow BTS members Jungkook and V, also known as Taehyung, triumph in the Giant Pop Star and Idol Of The Year categories. This achievement precedes the impending mandatory military enlistment for the widely popular K-pop band.

On November 17, the Melon Music Awards unveiled its Top 10 artistes determined by user voting, featuring the entire group BTS and soloist Jungkook. Additionally, Jimin secured a nomination for Album of the Year, while several other BTS members garnered multiple nominations for the esteemed MMA. This year commemorates the 15th anniversary of the award show since its inception.

After Jimin, Jungkook, and V's significant victory, BTS ARMY swarmed social media to extend their congratulations. A fan shared on X, previously Twitter, "The plaque for winning the 'THE KING OF KPOP AWARD' in MMA 2023 Event has arrived & will be delivered to JM! CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN! This is Jimin's 2nd 'FAN GIVEN AWARD' for 2 years in a row! Special thanks to ALL TEAM JIMIN for presenting this Award to our beloved JIMINIE."