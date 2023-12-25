Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Dec 25, 2023 04:21 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 10:12 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Charlie Puth to arrive in Bangladesh

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Dec 25, 2023 04:21 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 10:12 PM
Charlie Puth to arrive in Bangladesh
Photo: Collected

American singer Charlie Puth is gearing up to set the stage on fire next year, as the "Attention" famed singer is scheduled to perform in Bangladesh in February for what promises to be the biggest concert ever.

 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The news was officially announced on the Facebook page of event management company Silverline Events.

"Get ready to be swept off your feet. Excitement is building as we proudly announce the biggest concert of the year- Charlie Puth, who will be live in Dhaka in February 2024. Mark your calendars, and brace yourselves for an unforgettable night filled with music, magic, and memories," read the post. 

Read more

'Last Christmas' secures top spot almost 40 years after release

Preparations for the concert are slated to wrap up by January 2024. The exact date of the February concert is pending confirmation, contingent on the schedules of local artistes set to perform. Charlie Puth and his team are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka a day prior to the event, with the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) being a primary venue under consideration.

Related topic:
Charlie PuthCharlie Puth in BangladeshCharlie Puth concert in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Why are fans throwing objects at favourite musicians on stage? Adele speaks out

Adele speaks out against fans throwing objects at musicians on stage

Charlie Puth slammed for trying to get Selena's 'attention'

Charlie Puth slammed for trying to get Selena's 'attention'

আলুর কেজি ৮০ টাকা!
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

আলুর দামে ‘রেকর্ড’

‘খরচ কমানোর জন্য আলুই বেশি খেতাম। সেটারও যদি এত দাম হয়, খাব কী এখন?’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নোয়াখালীতে পথসভায় এমপি মোরশেদ আলমকে জুতাপেটার চেষ্টা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification