Charlie Puth to arrive in Bangladesh

American singer Charlie Puth is gearing up to set the stage on fire next year, as the "Attention" famed singer is scheduled to perform in Bangladesh in February for what promises to be the biggest concert ever.

The news was officially announced on the Facebook page of event management company Silverline Events.

"Get ready to be swept off your feet. Excitement is building as we proudly announce the biggest concert of the year- Charlie Puth, who will be live in Dhaka in February 2024. Mark your calendars, and brace yourselves for an unforgettable night filled with music, magic, and memories," read the post.

Preparations for the concert are slated to wrap up by January 2024. The exact date of the February concert is pending confirmation, contingent on the schedules of local artistes set to perform. Charlie Puth and his team are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka a day prior to the event, with the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) being a primary venue under consideration.