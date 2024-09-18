Charlie Puth marries Brooke Sansone in Montecito ceremony

Charlie Puth, 32, and Brooke Sansone, 25, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Puth's family home in Montecito, California, on September 7. The couple exchanged vows in front of close family and friends, with the singer confirming the nuptials in an Instagram post yesterday.

Sansone, a public relations coordinator, told Vogue the family property provided "the perfect backdrop" for their wedding, blending tradition with modern, playful details. "I wanted each element to feel relaxed yet carefully curated," she said. One such quirky touch: Mini hotdogs served on silver platters, representing her love for mixing the refined with the fun.

The celebrations kicked off with an intimate rehearsal dinner at the historic San Ysidro Ranch, famously known as the honeymoon spot for John F Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy. Guests dined at two long tables adorned with candles, wildflowers, and paper lanterns, while Sansone sported a vintage 2001 Chanel trench coat.

The post-dinner party took place at Puth's residence, where drinks and desserts were served on the tennis court under the stars. The couple said "I do" the next day during a simple yet elegant ceremony held in the driveway, under the shade of an olive tree. The duo exchanged gold rings, nearly identical and inset with diamonds. "We wanted the ceremony to be super simple, but memorable," Sansone recalled while speaking to Vogue, adding that both she and Puth included the same line in their vows: "It's always been you."

Sansone wore a custom-made Danielle Frankel gown featuring a structured silk wool bodice with lace details and an organza skirt adorned with Chantilly lace appliqués. Puth opted for an unconventional look, donning a custom Bode double-breasted suit jacket with lace trim and loose cuffs. In a sentimental touch, his shirt cuffs were embroidered with the words "Us, Forever" in red thread.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds gathered with guests for cocktails by the pool before moving into a tented area for the reception. Sansone switched into a sleek Jil Sander dress paired with mesh kitten heels by Neous. The couple made their entrance to Barry White's "Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe" and later shared their first dance to Bruce Springsteen's "Jersey Girl"—a nod to their roots in New Jersey.

Reflecting on the weekend, Sansone told Vogue, "It felt like a dream. We can't believe it's all over, but it was the best night ever. Having everyone we love in one room was overwhelming in the best way possible."

In his Instagram post, Puth expressed his deep love for his new wife. "I love you Brooke… I always have. With you, I am my very best. I promise I'll love you every day in this life and even more when we move on to our next." He ended the post with, "It has always been you."

Puth and Sansone, who have known each other since childhood, first sparked dating rumours in September 2022 when they were seen together at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. They officially went public with their relationship in December that same year, when Puth shared playful photo booth pictures of the two on Instagram.

The singer proposed to Sansone in September 2023 while on tour, flying to New York to ask his best friend to marry him. The couple's love story has its roots in their shared history, growing up together in New Jersey. Speaking during the "The Howard Stern Show" in 2022, Puth said, "It's nice to have someone by my side that I've known for a long time." He added that Sansone had always been supportive, noting how comforting it was to retreat to someone familiar as his public life became more intense.

Sansone's father, Paul Sansone Jr, hinted at their long-standing family connection in a 2014 tweet, celebrating Puth's Grammy appearance, calling him "a great kid." Seven months after going public, Puth popped the question, and the two have been inseparable since.