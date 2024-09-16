Documentary on Matthew Perry to uncover Hollywood’s secret drug ring

"Friends" star Matthew Perry brought joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing. Sadly, his passing in October left fans with a sense of loss and unanswered questions. A post-mortem report later revealed that his death was connected to elevated levels of the drug ketamine in his system.

In August 2024, five individuals, including two doctors, were charged in connection with the actor's fatal overdose. Among them were Jasveen Sangha, infamously known as the "Ketamine Queen" of North Hollywood, Dr Salvador Plasencia, Dr Mark Chavez, Erik Fleming, and Perry's longtime live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

This group's actions formed a dangerous network that ultimately led to the Hollywood star's death. Perry had openly discussed his struggles with substance abuse and chronicled his battle with addiction in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing".

With doctors implicated in the complex scheme to exploit the actor, Perry's case has shed an even brighter light on the hidden Hollywood drug ring, which has likely destroyed countless lives.

The documentary "TMZ Investigates: Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring", scheduled for release tomorrow, will dive deeper into the illicit operations hidden in plain view.

Well-known figures like Kelly Osbourne will speak candidly, exposing the unethical tactics of doctors who prey on known addicts, driving them deeper into addiction in order to broaden their network in the entertainment industry and gain immoral profits.

TMZ revealed that "Jackass" star Brandon Novak will openly confess to exchanging merchandise for drugs in doctors' offices. Joining the discussion, addiction medicine specialist and media personality Dr Drew will expose the "downright sociopathic" actions of the doctors involved in this scheme. The renowned expert will uncover the unethical practices of a network of MDs who have strayed from their once ethical profession.

The documentary will also expose enablers and rehabilitation centers connected to the underground drug ring. "TMZ Investigates: Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring" will premiere on FOX on today at 9pm ET, with its streaming debut set for tomorrow on Hulu.