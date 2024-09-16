‘Shogun’ stars Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada break new ground with Emmy lead wins

Asian representation took a monumental leap forward at the 2024 Emmys, with "Shogun" stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada— both claiming top honours in drama categories.

Sawai, with her win for best drama actress, became the first actress of Asian descent to take home an Emmy in this category. In a similar historic feat, Sanada won best lead actor, becoming the first Japanese actor and only the second Asian actor ever to claim this award in the history of the Emmys.

The 2024 Emmys, aired live from LA's Peacock Theatre, showcased a groundbreaking night for Asian actors and for "Shogun", which swept several major categories. With its 25 nominations—the most for any series this year—the show has cemented itself as a leading force in television history. Both Sawai and Sanada's wins are being celebrated as major milestones in an industry often criticised for its lack of diversity.

Sawai, known for her portrayal of Lady Mariko in the FX series, was visibly emotional when she accepted the award. "I was crying before my name was announced. I'm a mess today," she quipped, capturing the raw emotion of a night filled with historic moments. Competing against industry titans like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show"), Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age"), Maya Erskine ("Mr and Mrs Smith"), and Imelda Staunton ("The Crown"), her win marked a watershed moment for Asian actresses in Hollywood.

In her acceptance speech, Sawai extended her gratitude to the Academy for nominating her alongside people she "grew up watching and loved." She credited co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo for giving her "the role of a lifetime," adding, "Thank you to every single one of the crew and the cast led by Hiro [Sanada]. He really has opened doors and continues to open doors for people like me."

Sawai previously won the TCA Award for best individual achievement in a drama, where she was also the first performer of Asian descent to win the award over both male and female nominees, a testament to her groundbreaking work in the series.

Meanwhile, Hiroyuki Sanada, who took home the Emmy for best lead actor for his role as Yoshii Toranaga in "Shogun", expressed his pride in receiving the award from Minari star Steven Yeun. "Thank you to FX, Disney, and Hulu for believing in me," Sanada said, visibly moved by the occasion. "It was an east meets west dream project with respect. 'Shogun' taught me that when people work together we can make miracles. We can create a better future together."

Sanada's win follows that of Lee Jung-jae, who made history at the 2022 Emmys as the first Asian actor to win best lead actor in a drama series for "Squid Game". Sanada, now the second Asian actor to achieve this honour, also became the first Japanese actor to do so.

A winning streak for 'Shogun'

"Shogun", adapted from James Clavell's novel of the same name, has been hailed not only for its compelling storyline but also for its groundbreaking representation of Asian culture and characters. The FX series has proven to be a powerhouse, winning 14 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys and earning a total of 25 nominations across multiple categories. The show set new records, becoming the most-awarded series in a single season.

Other "Shogun" cast members were also recognised for their roles, including Tadanobu Asano (who portrays samurai Kashigi Yabushige) and Takehiro Hira (Ishido Kazunari), both earning supporting dramatic actor nominations. Néstor Carbonelle was also nominated for his guest role as Rodrigues.

For "Shogun" co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, this is just the beginning. In May, they revealed plans for two more seasons, ensuring that the series will continue to captivate audiences for years to come.

Sawai's and Sanada's wins highlight the growing presence of Asian actors on the global stage, following in the footsteps of "Squid Game", which was the first majority non-English-language series to be nominated in the outstanding drama series category. "Shogun" is only the second series to achieve that milestone.

With "Shogun" marking a major moment for Asian representation in television, both Sawai and Sanada's wins are far more than personal achievements—they represent a broader step toward inclusivity and recognition for Asian performers in an industry historically slow to embrace diversity.

As Sawai fittingly concluded in her acceptance speech, "This is to all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example to everyone."