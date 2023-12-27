‘Charlie Puth Live in Dhaka’ concert date finally unveiled

As the entire country remains enthused by the announcement of the "Charlie Puth Live in Dhaka" event, the organizers have officially confirmed that the concert is scheduled for February 10, 2024.

Silverline Events has unveiled the date on their official page. Organisers have also informed the Daily Star exclusively that they will be including two more phenomenal local artistes, who will be performing alongside Charlie Puth at ICCB.

While details about tickets are yet to be revealed. The event will take place at ICCB expo zone, the gates will open at 4:00 pm, with the concert commencing at 5:00 pm. The event is expected to conclude by 10:00 pm.

Despite the thriving Dhaka concert scene throughout 2023, marked by notable performances from Indian and West Bengali artistes such as Lucky Ali, Anupam Roy, Chandrabindoo, Fossils, Taalpatar Shepai, Anuv Jain, Darshan Raval, and more, there was a notable absence of major international artistes. The last significant international concert was Otilia Brumă's performance in July 2022.