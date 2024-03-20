‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Acolyte’ sets Disney+ premiere date

TV & Film
Photo: Variety

The "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte" has set its Disney+ premiere date. The series will debut on the streaming service on June 4. 

A poster for the series has also been revealed.

The series features Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss, amongst others, according to a Variety report.

The official logline stated, "An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems." 

The show is known to be set during the High Republic era of the "Star Wars" timeline, prior to the events of the "Star Wars" films.

Leslye Headland created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F King, and Jason Micallef also executive produce, with Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana serving as co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producers of the series.

Variety exclusively reported that "The Acolyte" was in the works back in 2020. It was officially announced by Lucasfilm at the annual "Star Wars" Day celebration later that same year.

"The Acolyte" is the latest Disney+ "Star Wars" show, with fellow new series "Skeleton Crew" still awaiting a premiere date. The streamer has previously released shows like "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Andor," "Ahsoka," and "The Book of Boba Fett." Season 2 of "Andor" recently wrapped filming. Disney+ is also home to the hit series "The Mandalorian." That show has aired for three seasons to date, with a movie set to begin production later this year.
 

