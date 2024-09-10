Legendary actor James Earl Jones passes away at 93

Legendary American actor James Earl Jones, famously known for lending his iconic voice to the "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader, has passed away at the age of 93.

His agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed that Jones died peacefully early Monday morning, surrounded by his loved ones.

Throughout his illustrious career, Jones appeared in numerous films, including "Field of Dreams", "Coming to America", "Conan the Barbarian", and "The Lion King". However, he will be most remembered for providing the unmistakable, deep voice of Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" saga.

Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader's son in the franchise, shared the news with the message "RIP Dad" and a broken heart, in tribute to Jones' unforgettable role.

Throughout his distinguished career, James Earl Jones earned numerous accolades, including three Tony Awards, two Emmys, a Grammy, and in 2011, he was honoured with an Academy Award for lifetime achievement.

In 1971, Jones became only the second black actor to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor category, following Sidney Poitier.

Among the first to honour his legacy was "Star Trek" actor LeVar Burton, who expressed, "There will never be another with his unique blend of talent and grace."

US actor Colman Domingo also paid tribute, saying, "Thank you, dear James Earl Jones, for everything. You were a master of our craft. We stand on your shoulders. Rest well, knowing you gave us your all."

Kevin Costner, who shared the screen with Jones in "Field of Dreams", reflected on their time together, stating, "That powerful voice, that quiet strength, and the warmth he exuded—there's so much to say about his legacy. I'm simply grateful that "Field of Dreams" is a part of it."

Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer remarked that Jones' "voice and talent will forever be remembered," adding that "legendary doesn't even begin to reflect the depth of his iconic roles and his lasting influence on cinema."

Crystal Minkoff, the wife of "The Lion King" co-director Rob Minkoff, shared a heartfelt tribute, posting a photo of Jones holding a statue of Mufasa with the message: "Rest in Power, Mr Jones. You fulfilled a young animator's dream when you accepted the role of Mufasa."

"Thank you for everything you've done for Rob. Your legacy will endure," Crystal Minkoff added in her tribute.

James Earl Jones also lent his iconic voice to the famous CNN tagline, "This is CNN."

Reflecting on his impact, the network shared with The Hollywood Reporter, stating, "He was the voice of CNN for many years, embodying instant authority, grace, and dignity with every word."

"That unforgettable voice is just one of the countless things the world will mourn in the absence of James Earl Jones," the broadcaster concluded.

Born in Mississippi in January 1931, James Earl Jones revealed that he struggled with a severe stutter throughout most of his childhood, rendering him nearly mute for years.

He shared that his renowned voice was developed as he worked to overcome his speech impediment.

Jones became globally recognised for voicing Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" film, which premiered in 1977, along with its sequels "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi".

He later reprised the role in more recent projects, including "Rogue One", the first film in the "Star Wars" anthology series, and "The Rise of Skywalker", the third instalment in the sequel trilogy, both released in the late 2010s.

Though James Earl Jones provided the iconic voice of Darth Vader, it was always a different actor who physically portrayed the villain on screen, including the late David Prowse, who brought the character's movements to life. Jones' deep, unmistakable voice became synonymous with the legendary character.

In a 2012 interview with BBC HardTalk, Jones reflected on his involvement in the franchise, saying, "I love being part of that whole myth, that whole cult."

He humorously mentioned how he often obliged fans' requests to recite the famous line, "I am your father."

Despite the role's significance, Jones revealed that he earned only US $9,000 (£6,884) for his work on the first "Star Wars" film and viewed it as simply another special effects contribution.

By his own request, Jones was not credited for his vocal performance in the early films, considering it just another element of the overall "special effects" process.

As the "Star Wars" films shattered box office records, Jones eventually reconsidered his initial stance on taking credit for his iconic voice work.

Beyond his film roles, James Earl Jones was also a prominent figure on television. He portrayed the older Alex Haley in "Roots: The Next Generation" and won one of his two Emmys for his leading role in the US drama "Gabriel's Fire".

His distinctive voice was also featured in "The Simpsons", and he made memorable appearances in the early episodes of "Sesame Street".

On stage, Jones took on several of Shakespeare's most revered characters, including his powerful portrayals of Othello and King Lear, further cementing his legacy as a versatile actor.