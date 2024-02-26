Kenneth Mitchell, ‘Star Trek' and ‘Captain Marvel’ actor, dies at 49

Kenneth Mitchell, famous for his roles in the series "Star Trek: Discovery" and portraying Carol Danvers' father in "Captain Marvel", passed away at the age of 49 after bravely fighting a five-year battle with ALS.

Mitchell passed away on Saturday, as announced in a statement from his family posted on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. He is survived by his wife, Susan, and their two children.

The statement described Mitchell as a versatile actor, embodying roles such as Olympic hopeful, apocalypse survivor, astronaut, superhero's father, and four distinct "Star Trek" characters. It emphasised that to those nearest to him, Mitchell was really special.

In 2018, Mitchell received a diagnosis of ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurological condition leading to muscle weakness and paralysis, Mitchell had been utilising a wheelchair since 2019.

Commemorating five years with Lou Gehrig's disease in August, Mitchell expressed gratitude, saying, "I'm thankful for this day ahead. It's been a challenging five years—losses and gains, tough times intertwined with numerous blessings."

Born on November 24, 1974, in Toronto, Canada, Mitchell brought to life the Klingon characters Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, in "Star Trek: Discovery." Furthermore, he lent his voice to various characters in an episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Mitchell's extensive career included recurring roles in series, such as "Jericho," "Ghost Whisperer," "Switched at Birth," "The Astronaut Wives Club," and "Nancy Drew," among others. Notably, in 2019, he portrayed Joseph Danvers in "Captain Marvel."