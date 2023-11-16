Pedro Pascal in talks to play Reed Richards

Pedro Pascal, known for his roles in franchises like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Star Wars", could be making his way from a galaxy far, far away to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The actor is reportedly in discussions to portray Reed Richards, also known as Mr Fantastic, in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" film.

Pedro Pascal as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones

While the deal hasn't been finalised yet, Pascal's schedule is packed with commitments including the second season of "The Last of Us" and Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel. However, Pascal's strong rapport with Disney, the parent company of Marvel, is evident, notably through his starring role in the acclaimed "Star Wars" series, "The Mandalorian".

Pedro Pascal, however, hasn't commented on these reports as yet.

The new "Fantastic Four" movie was initially announced in 2020 after Disney acquired the rights to the characters. Directed by Matt Shakman of "WandaVision" fame, the film will introduce Marvel's superhero quartet into the MCU.

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us

Reed, the brilliant and somewhat conceited leader of the team, gains the ability to stretch his body following exposure to cosmic radiation. Previously portrayed by Ioan Gruffud and Miles Teller, John Krasinski also appeared as an alternate version of Reed in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness".

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige highlighted the significance of the "Fantastic Four" in the MCU's future, citing their integral role in comics for decades. Feige expressed excitement about integrating the group's storytelling into the MCU, describing the "Fantastic Four" as a foundation for the broader narrative.

The "Fantastic Four" movie is slated for release on May 2, 2025.