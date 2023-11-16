Kaley Cuoco's riveting comeback to crime fiction in 'Role Play'

Kaley Cuoco returns to the world of crime with an intriguing twist in the trailer for "Role Play". The story follows a suburban couple aiming to spice up their marriage through role-playing, only for the husband to find himself caught in unexpected turmoil.

Cuoco portrays Emma, a seemingly typical suburbanite in New Jersey harbouring a covert identity as a hired assassin. David, her husband, played by David Oyelowo, remains oblivious to Emma's dangerous double life until they stage a rendezvous as strangers at a posh hotel bar.

Their encounter introduces them to a mysterious figure, portrayed by Bill Nighy, intricately linked to Emma's perilous life as an international assassin. As Emma's intricate web of deception unravels, she becomes the target of law enforcement and vicious criminals, including the character Gwen Carver, played by Connie Nielsen. This jeopardises her family, turning their once-peaceful suburban existence upside down.

While Cuoco is no stranger to the action-comedy genre, having previously starred in series like "The Flight Attendant" and "Based on a True Story", Oyelowo's diverse acting portfolio includes notable films, such as "The Butler", "Selma". "Nightingale" and "Queen of Katwe". Oyelowo is currently also part of Paramount's Western series, "Lawman: Bass Reeves".

Directed by Thomas Vincent and scripted by Andrew Baldwin and Seth W Owen, "Role Play" is scheduled to debut on the streaming platform Prime Video on January 12.