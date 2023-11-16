Tanjin Tisha hospitalised

Popular actress Tanjin Tisha is currently undergoing medical treatment after falling ill unexpectedly at her residence.

Photos: Collected

Following the sudden illness, the actress was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital by her elder sister. Subsequently, she was transferred to Square Hospital for ongoing medical care.

As of now, she is receiving treatment at Square Hospital. Ahsan Habib Nasim, president of Actors' Equity Bangladesh, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Ahsan Habib expressed, "Tanjin Tisha is a distinguished actress, and we extend our best wishes for her swift recovery. While I cannot confirm the specific reason for her admission, we will provide more details following a thorough investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with her, and we ask everyone to keep her in their thoughts as well."