Dedicating this win to circus community: Jaya Ahsan

For the fifth time, the celebrated actress Jaya Ahsan has won the National Film Award. She received this honour for her role in Mahmud Didar's "Beauty Circus", marking her as the third actress in Bangladesh to achieve the highest number of National Film Awards. Shabana and Babita had previously attained such distinctions.

In the ongoing discourse about the Bangladeshi and Indian film industries, Jaya stands out as a highly acclaimed actress. In a recent interview with The Daily Star following her award win, she discussed her achievement, recent projects, and more.

How challenging was it to portray Beauty on the screen?

Portraying Beauty on screen was quite challenging and risky, especially when walking on the ropes and acting like a professional tightrope walker. I was informed that a fall could result in a serious injury. It's important to mention that Shamim bhai, our art director, played a significant role in supporting me to portray the role effortlessly.

Circus culture is nearly extinct now, and I have dedicated my award to the artistes of the circus. I hold immense respect for this community.

Jaya with her mother Rehana Maswood.

Did you have any conversation with the PM while receiving the award?

I deeply respect and admire Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I believe she has watched our film. When presenting the award, she said, 'It feels good to present you the award.' This is a supreme honour for me.

How do you feel about setting another record by winning the National Film Award for the fifth time?

"Beauty Circus" holds a special place in my heart, and I put in a lot of hard work for this character. As artistes, we always strive to connect with people, and their appreciation for our work means a great deal.

You are equally beloved on both sides of the border, and you are seen in a variety of roles. Diverse characters always attract artistes. It's not just about me; I would say every artiste harbours the wish to portray new and challenging roles. I am no different.

Yesterday marked a special day in your life. Could you please share more about it?

Yes, yesterday was my mother's birthday. I dedicated this award as a token of love for her on her birthday, and she is extremely happy about the win. Her birthday serves as a reunion for our close ones. We had a great time together and celebrated her birthday.