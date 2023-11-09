Jungkook's debut album becomes first Korean solo act to top record units

Jungkook from BTS is on a winning streak! His recently launched album "Golden" is currently making waves in the global music industry, thanks to its hit songs that are taking over the charts. Notably, in the UK music chart, he has secured three top singles in the Top 10, surpassing the previous record held by PSY of "Gangnam Style" fame. Now, the talented member of BTS, often referred to as the "golden maknae" of the group, is setting his sights on reaching the second position on the Billboard 200 chart.

As per assessments and forecasts from HITSDD, Jungkook's first solo album, "Golden", is on the brink of securing the second spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Projections indicate that "Golden" is expected to sell around 200,000 units in its first week, equalling the record for the most significant debut on the chart by a K-Pop solo artiste. Previous predictions had initially indicated that the singer of "Euphoria" might attain the top position with sales ranging from 140,000 to 160,000. Nevertheless, the trajectory is notably ascending due to his widespread global appeal and promotional appearances.

His earlier digital singles, including "Seven" (feat. Latto), "3D" (feat. Jack Harlow), and "TOO MUCH" featuring The Kid LAROI, Jungkook, and Central Cee, have established him as the first Korean solo artiste to have three songs simultaneously in the UK's Top 10 rankings. "Standing Next to You", which serves as the lead single from "Golden" has been adding another noteworthy achievement to his growing list of accomplishments.

In October, Taylor Swift achieved the most significant debut of her career when her single "1989 (Taylor's Version)" entered the Billboard 200 chart at number one. This accomplishment was determined based on unit sales.

The "Stay Alive" musician recently made an appearance on "The Today Show" as part of the Citi Concert series. When asked about the choice of the title "Golden" for his album, he revealed that it was originally bestowed upon him by Namjoon Hyung. This nickname, "Golden Maknae" or "Golden Youngest" is a testament to his numerous talents within the group. Furthermore, he confirmed the widely circulated story that his mother had dreams with golden symbolism during her pregnancy. "Golden" was released on November 3, featuring a total of 11 tracks, with the lead single titled "Standing Next to You".