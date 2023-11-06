Music
Music

Jungkook wins 'best song' award at 2023 MTV EMA, igniting speculation of a solo world tour

BTS's Jungkook and TXT achieved significant success at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), making their mark on the global stage. Jungkook, often hailed as BTS's "golden maknae," won two prestigious awards at the event. His chart-topping track "Seven," featuring Latto, secured the title of the 'Best Song.'

TXT

TXT, the rising K-Pop group, was not to be overshadowed, as they received the 'Best Push Artist' award, acknowledging their rapid ascent in the K-Pop scene and their unique contributions to the genre. Their dedicated fan base celebrated this well-deserved recognition.

Originally planned to be held in Paris, the 2023 MTV EMAs had to be cancelled due to global uncertainties and concerns.

Jungkook's 'Seven' becomes fastest song to hit 1b Spotify streams

Amidst these triumphs, there's an exciting development stirring the global BTS fandom's imagination. Jungkook, known for his electrifying stage presence and exceptional artistry, has sparked speculation about a potential solo world tour. This speculation was fueled by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, renowned for her work on Jungkook's captivating "Standing Next To You" music video.

Behind-the-scene images from the music video shoot hinted at a mysterious "JK WORLD TOUR", igniting excitement and curiosity among fans. While the details are veiled in secrecy, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate an official confirmation, hoping to witness Jungkook showcasing his remarkable talent on the international stage.

 

