Jungkook's ‘Seven’ named 10th biggest song of the year

Jungkook from BTS made his solo debut with the single "Seven" in 2023. This groundbreaking track, featuring rapper Latto, swiftly captured global attention by debuting at #1 on charts worldwide, spanning from the United States to South Korea.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) unveiled its 2023 annual report, showcasing the global rankings of the year's top singles. Amid a star-studded lineup dominated by Western artistes, Jungkook emerged as the sole Asian artiste to secure a top position. His single "Seven Feat Latto" claimed the 10th spot, solidifying its status as one of the most impactful songs of the year.

Announcing on its official X handle, IFPI declared Jungkook's "Seven" as an 'instant global hit.' The statement highlighted, "Released in the summer, the debut solo single from @BTS_twt's Jung Kook featuring rapper @Latto was an immediate global success, debuting at #1 worldwide from the US to South Korea, shattering numerous charts and streaming records."

Fresh from her Grammy win for the viral sensation "Flowers", Miley Cyrus leads the list, dominating musical platforms and setting trends on TikTok and Reels. Following closely is the collaborative hit "Calm Down", propelling Rema to global icon status with his song featuring renowned pop star Selena Gomez. Securing the third place is SZA's "Kill Bill". Taylor Swift, now a 14-time Grammy winner, claims the ninth spot, just ahead of Jungkook.

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Rema x Selena Gomez - Calm Down

SZA - Kill Bill

The Weeknd x Ariana Grande - Die For You

Harry Styles - As It Was

Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma - La Bebe

Taylor Swift - Cruel Summer

Morgan Wallen - Last Night

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Jungkook ft. Latto - Seven

For those not in the know, last year witnessed all seven members of BTS venturing into solo projects before their mandatory military services.

Jungkook commenced with his debut digital single "Seven", featuring American rapper Latto, followed by "3D" with Jack Harlow. He subsequently made his album debut with "Golden".