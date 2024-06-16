BTS’ Jungkook breaks record with 7 UK chart entries as soloist

BTS Jungkook continues to break records with his beautiful voice and enchanting moves. Even while serving in the military, he continues to create historic milestones on music charts.

Jungkook's latest track "Never Let Go", debuted on the UK Official Singles Chart.

"Never Let Go", which debuted on the UK Official Singles Chart was Jungkook's seventh song to debut on the chart.

The UK Official Charts are considered the equivalent of the US Billboard charts.

Jungkook wrote and produced the song as a gift for his fans ahead of BTS' 11th anniversary. He revealed that he wrote the song while serving in the military and said it was an unplanned gift for the ARMY.

According to Soompi, the song ranked 60th on Friday, June 14. This achievement made the K-pop star the first soloist from Korea to have seven entries on the UK Official Singles Chart.

His previous entries include "Stay Alive" produced by Suga, "Standing Next To You", "Seven" featuring Latto, "Left and Right" featuring Charlie Puth, and "TOO MUCH" in collaboration with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee.

Jungkook's latest release also debuted at No. 1 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and No. 3 on the Official Singles Sales Chart this week.

Jungkook has previously appeared on the UK Official Singles Chart, entering the Top 10 list four times consecutively with his solo tracks.

"Seven" featuring Latto secured the 3rd position, "3D" featuring Jack Harlow ranked 5th, "TOO MUCH," a collaboration with Central Cee, claimed the 10th spot, and "Standing Next to You" from his solo album GOLDEN reached 6th place.

This achievement made Jungkook the K-pop solo singer with the most Top 10 records.