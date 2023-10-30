Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Oct 30, 2023 07:10 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 07:30 PM

Music

Jungkook's 'Seven' becomes fastest song to hit 1b Spotify streams

Jungkook has just made history with his single "Seven" on Spotify

Jungkook has just made history with his single "Seven" on Spotify, as it has become the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams, surpassing the previous record held by Miley Cyrus's "Flowers". As a member of the renowned K-pop group BTS, Jungkook achieved this remarkable milestone on Monday, October 30, when "Seven", featuring Latto, crossed the 1 billion stream mark in just 108 days. Notably, Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" took 112 days to reach the same milestone.

Earlier this year, Jungkook set another record by having the longest-running No. 1 hit on the Billboard chart among Asian artists with a single from his upcoming solo debut album, "Golden".

The news of Jungkook's achievement spread rapidly, prompting fans to flood social media platforms with their congratulations. Many pointed out that this accomplishment transcended K-pop and established Jungkook as the fastest artist to reach this milestone, even when compared to Western songs. The fan community celebrated another incredible milestone in Jungkook's career.

This exciting news comes shortly after Jungkook released remixed versions of his two hit singles, "Seven" featuring Latto and "3D" featuring Jack Harlow. For these new renditions, the South Korean sensation collaborated with David Guetta and MK, enhancing the tracks' appeal. In total, Jungkook's upcoming album "Golden" consists of 11 songs, including the two previously released singles.

