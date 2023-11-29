2023 MAMA Awards: BTS wins Worldwide Fans' Choice and Icon of the Year

This year, the esteemed MAMA Awards took place in Tokyo, Japan. The two day event kicked off from November 28, Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome Stadium in Bunkyo.

On the first day's conclusion, BTS stood out as major winners, securing two coveted titles: Worldwide Fans' Choice and Icon of the Year. Notable recipients of the fans' choice award also included SEVENTEEN, TWICE, and Zerobaseone.

Full list of winners at the 2023 MAMA Awards (Day 1)

Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Worldwide Fans' Choice: SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NCT Dream, ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE, ATEEZ, Lim Young-woong, Zerobaseone, and BTS

Favourite Asian Female Group: Kep1er

Favourite New Artist: Zerobaseone and RIIZE

Favourite International Artist: Yoshiki

Galaxy Neo Flip Artist: TREASURE

Favourite Asian Male Group: INI

Inspiring Achievement: TVXQ

Following the announcement of this year's MAMA Awards winners, fans swarmed social media to extend their congratulations to the K-pop idols.

A fan posted a video featuring Jungkook's acceptance speech, accompanied by the message, "Jungkook's acceptance speech video for BTS' Worldwide Icon of the Year Daesang Award at the 2023 MAMA Awards!"

Another netizen wrote, "An unparalleled global top artist shaping history with every moment! Congratulations, BTS."

Meanwhile, another enthusiast shared, "Jungkook's acceptance speech video for BTS clinching the Worldwide Icon of the Year (Daesang) at the 2023 MAMA Awards. He looks incredibly handsome! This achievement marks BTS' 74th Daesang. Congratulations, BTS!"

Currently on hiatus for their mandatory military enlistment. Jungkook, ahead of his service, conveyed a heartfelt message to fans on Weverse, expressing gratitude for their unwavering love and support. "In December, I will embark on a new journey, taking a brief leave to fulfill my military service. While my heart feels heavy delivering this news, it also warms with precious memories of our ARMYs," he wrote.