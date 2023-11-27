Watch the trailer for BTS Universe-based K-drama ‘Begins Youth’

In the wake of a book about BTS, the BTS universe has now broadened its scope with the debut of a new K-drama titled "Begins Youth". This drama revolves around the fictional narrative inspired by the album of the renowned K-pop group.

Chorokbaem Media, a South Korean production company, released the official trailer in partnership with BTS' label, HYBE Corporation, on YouTube.

Nearly four years after its initial announcement, the trailer was unveiled for the first time in May at the 2023 Korea Expo in Paris.

The plot doesn't focus on the actual lives of the seven BTS members. Instead, the drama unfolds a fictional storyline inspired by the plot of the BTS Universe depicted in their music videos, short films, and album notes from the "HYYH era" — an abbreviation for Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa, translating to "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life".

The BTS Universe is a time-traveling tale of friendship. Originating from BTS's music videos, the narrative expanded into various media, including the BTS Universe Story game and the "Save Me" webtoon. In this webtoon, Seokjin (Jin's fictional character) endeavours to repeatedly rescue his six friends by journeying back in time.

The trailer of the upcoming bts drama "Begins Youth" pic.twitter.com/wQnqFMtcO3— Sethy⁷ (@KnjMyLife) November 26, 2023

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Kim Hwan, the son of a politician, who strives to carve out his own path apart from his father's shadow. Upon transferring to a new school, he encounters six other students and forms a bond with them. Cein faces accusations of matricide, enduring mistreatment from those who harbor resentment. Meanwhile, the upbeat and positive Hosu, abandoned by his mother at an amusement park in childhood, discovers a sense of belonging with his newfound friends.

Dogeon hails from a humble background, and life has rendered him pessimistic, abandoning hopes and dreams. Haru, haunted by a haunting secret, is slowly being consumed from within. Jooan grapples with an abusive father who turned to alcohol following his mother's departure, causing deep-rooted unhappiness in his fractured family. Jeha, a troubled youth under parental control, desperately requires assistance. Kim Hwan takes on the responsibility of trying to rescue his friends.

Seo Ji Hoon portrays the character Kim Hwan, equivalent to Kim Seok Jin's role in the BTS Universe. Ro Jong Hyun embodies Cein (Min Yoon Gi or SUGA), Ahn Jo Ho takes on the role of Hosu (Jung Ho Seok or J-Hope), Seo Young Joo portrays Dogeon (Kim Nam Joon or RM), Kim Yoon Woo brings Haru to life (Park Jimin), Jung Woo Jin assumes the character of Jooan (Kim Tae Hyung or V), and Jeon Jin Seo embodies Jeha (Jeon Jungkook).

The K-drama is said to boast a budget of $35.4 million, with a significant portion allocated for featuring a BTS OST (Original Soundtrack) song.