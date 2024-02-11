Shabnur announces new film during 'Rongona’s' inauguration ceremony

Upon her return to the country, renowned actress Shabnur previously made the thrilling announcement about featuring in a new film titled "Rongona". Under the banner of MS Films, the movie will be directed by talented filmmaker Arafat Hossain.

The inauguration ceremony of the film took place at Dhaka Club on Saturday (February 10), attended by the relevant stakeholders. However, MS Films also surprised everyone by announcing another movie starring Shabnur titled "Ekhono Bhalobashi" under the direction of Arafat Hossain.

Speaking about the film, Shabnur expressed her excitement, stating, "I am thrilled to be back in my homeland for this film. Despite being in Australia for some time, I felt deeply connected to the story and songs of the movie, compelling me to start working on the film immediately."

The popular Bangladeshi actress further added, "Preparations to start shooting for the film are underway. I want to return to the big screen in a way that resonates with the audience's desires, hence I am taking the time to keep that in mind."

Director Arafat Hossain shared his thoughts on "Rongona", saying, "This film is like my own child. It will depict the bloodshed associated with the country, the nation itself, and the people's hearts. Rest assured, this film will not disappoint you."

He further stated, "Some individuals have been confused by the false information spread by some movie lovers and my producer. Such actions have only made me more courageous."

Under the banner of MS Films, "Rongona" will feature performances by veteran actor Fazlur Rahman Babu, Boroda Mithu, Golam Kibria Tanvir, and many others. The film creators are keeping the name of the star cast opposite Shabnur under wraps to make the announcement a surprise for everyone.

However, multiple sources have hinted that popular Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee may be seen opposite Shabnur in this film.