Fazlur Rahman Babu joins Shabnur starrer 'Rongona’

Esteemed actress Shabnur is making her cinematic comeback with the movie "Rongona". The film's initial glimpse has been unveiled through its first-look poster. Excitingly, it has been revealed that the popular actor, Fazlur Rahman Babu, has also joined the cast of the film.

The film "Rongona" is set to be directed by Arafat Hossain. Babu, upon joining the project, expressed his perspective, stating, "I can gauge a movie's potential by reading its story. After going through the script, I wanted to join the project. I don't judge a director based on experience; I look at their preparation and the story."

Shabnur arrived in Bangladesh from Australia last month to partake in the film and has been diligently preparing for the shooting. If all goes according to plan, filming is set to commence at the end of February. The initial schedule envisioned by the filmmakers is to release the movie in theatres on one of the two Eids.

The film's creators have not yet disclosed who Shabnur's co-star will be. However, director Arafat mentioned that this information will be revealed soon. Notably, the movie is set to feature a women-centric storyline.

The movie "Rongona" boasts three songs, all written by Kabir Bakul and sung by Imran Mahmudul. Interestingly, the film's story is penned by the director, while the screenplay and dialogues are credited to Tanmoy Muktadir.