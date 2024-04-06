Fazlur Rahman Babu to star in two films this Eid

Six-time national award-winning actor Fazlur Rahman Babu is set to grace the screens with his performances in two upcoming films during this Eid season. One of the films titled "Omar" is directed by Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz, while the other film titled "Meghna Konnya" is directed by Fuad Chowdhury.

Speaking about his roles in these films, Fazlur Rahman Babu shared his excitement, mentioning that he has portrayed different characters in each movie. Regarding "Omar," he refrained from sharing too much about the character, emphasising the freshness and uniqueness of the story. He expressed similar enthusiasm for "Meghna Konnya," anticipating that audiences would see him in a different light within this cinematic narrative.

Fazlur Rahman Babu further highlighted the importance of strong storytelling in films. He emphasised that "Omar" presents a powerful narrative, while "Meghna Konnya" promises an engaging storyline. The versatile actor expressed satisfaction with his roles in both films, expressing hope that audiences will flock to cinemas during the Eid holidays to watch them.

Apart from the two , Fazlur Rahman Babu will also be featured in several dramas during the Eid season on various television channels.