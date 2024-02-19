A hat-trick after 18 months, Razz back on track?

Sariful Razz's films are set to hit the screens almost 18 months after his last release, "Damal," which premiered on October 28, 2022. This Eid-ul-Fitr, fans can expect three simultaneous film releases featuring the actor.

Among them is "Omar," the fifth film produced by Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz. The movie stars Sariful Razz alongside Shahiduzzaman Selim, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Nasir Uddin Khan, and Arfan Mredha Shiblu. The script was written by Siddique Ahmed.

Another film starring Sariful Razz is scheduled for release this Eid-ul-Fitr, titled "Deyaler Desh," funded by the government. In this film, he shares the screen with Shobnom Bubly, with a storyline and screenplay written by Mishuk Moni. Besides Razz and Bubly, the film features performances by Azizul Hakim, Saberi Alam, Swagata, among others.

The latest announcement came yesterday regarding the release date of "Kajol Rekha," directed by Giasuddin Selim, which is set to hit theatres this Eid-ul-Fitr. Starring newcomer Mondira Chakraborty in the lead role, the film also features prominent actors like Sariful Razz and Rafiath Rashid Mithila. Notable performances can also be expected from actors such as Iresh Zaker, Azad Abul Kalam, and Khairul Basar.

The storyline of "Kajol Rekha" dates back to 400 years prior, when societal norms dictated that girls should be married off at the age of 9.