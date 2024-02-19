Tasnia Farin no longer acting in Kolkata’s film 'Patri Chai'

After her role in the film "Aro Ek Prithibi," Bangladeshi actress Tasnia Farin's involvement in another Kolkata film titled "Patri Chai" has come to an end. Shooting for the movie was expected to begin in October last year. However, after nearly five months, it has been revealed that the actress will not be part of this project due to various issues.

It has been reported that the film's producers have faced several setbacks, with several of their previous projects not doing well in business. As a result, funding issues have arisen, causing delays in the shooting schedule of "Patri Chai." The shooting has been postponed thrice over the past few months.

Speaking exclusively to Prothom Alo, Farin expressed her disappointment, stating, "Although shooting was set to begin in October, it has been postponed multiple times since then. This has led to repeated changes in my schedule, affecting my other commitments. How many times can one afford to waste time like this?"

She further added, "Now, it's not possible to reschedule again. A few days ago, the director informed me that shooting for the film is not happening at the moment. There is no certainty about when the shooting will resume. Given the uncertainty surrounding the project, I have decided not to continue with it."

Earlier in February last year, Tasnia Farin made her debut in Bangladeshi cinema with the film "Aro Ek Prithibi." Her performance garnered praise, and she had signed on for "Patri Chai" almost eight months ago.

Reflecting on her decision, Farin shared, "I don't usually take up roles in films if I don't like the character. Due to this reason, I haven't worked on many films regularly. The character in 'Patri Chai,' named Maya, was one that I really liked. I haven't felt the urge to read a script again after reading it for the first time. It's a beautiful story. However, due to repeated delays in the shooting schedule and uncertainty surrounding its completion, I have decided not to continue with the project. It's disappointing."

Directed by Biplab Goswami, "Patri Chai" is now facing an uncertain future due to funding issues. Despite the setback, Farin has hinted at potential involvement in another film. However, details about her new project remain undisclosed.

Goswami commented on the situation, saying, "Due to funding problems faced by the producers, the shooting of the film has been put on hold. Several of their films have faced major public backlash, leading to financial difficulties. As a result, the shooting schedule for 'Patri Chai' has been repeatedly revised. The producers have requested more time to start the project. Given the current circumstances, Farin has decided not to continue with the film."