‘Omar’ team distributes sehri at night

On the occasion of Ramadan, it's a heartfelt gesture often made by celebrities to distribute iftar meals amongst the underprivileged. However, an exception was observed in the case of "Omar's" director Mostafa Kamal Raz and the film's protagonist Sariful Razz, who chose to distribute sehri meals in the middle of the night.

As "Omar" gears up for its release during Eid-ul-Fitr, the makers have come up with innovative ideas to surprise their fans prior to the release of their film. This time, they distributed sehri amongst the homeless and deprived people who are living off the streets. They distributed food packets in Airport Station, Uttara and its adjacent areas, according to a Kaler Kantho report.

Some images from the sehri distribution initiative have already become viral on social media. While some appreciated the gesture, others criticised it as a mere stunt for publicity.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser and poster for "Omar", but the audience found it challenging to discern the plotline from the one minute and 33 seconds long teaser.

In addition to Sariful Razz, the ensemble cast of the film features Shahiduzzaman Selim, Rosey Siddique, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Arfan Mredha Shiblu, Abu Hurayra Tanvir, and Darshana Banik, who will appear in a special item song for the movie.

The screenplay of "Omar" is crafted by Siddique Ahmed, while Raju Raj brings his expertise to cinematography. The film has been produced by Khorshed Alam under the banner of Master Communications.