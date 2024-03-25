‘Omar’ teaser unleashes surprising elements

This Eid, fans of Sariful Razz are in for a treat with three of his movies hitting theatres. Just recently, the teaser for "Deyaler Desh" was released, and fans flooded social media with praises about the protagonist. Adding to the anticipation, the teaser for Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz's "Omar" has been released, hinting it to be a full-on entertainer.

The teaser of the movie kicks off with a heartwarming love story, featuring Razz as Omar joyfully enjoying his time with his beloved at the beachside. However, the tone shifts when the scene cuts to a mysterious Omar aloofly wandering through corridors.

What led to Omar's change and how does it tie into the web of corrupt leaders and murders in the film? These are the questions that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, while eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the plot once the film graces the halls on Eid-ul-Fitr 2024.

In addition to Sariful Razz, the ensemble cast features Shahiduzzaman Selim, Rosey Siddique, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Arfan Mredha Shiblu, Abu Hurayra Tanvir, and Darshana Banik, who will appear in a special item song for the movie.

The screenplay of "Omar" is masterfully crafted by Siddique Ahmed, while Raju Raj brings his expertise to cinematography. The film has been produced by Khorshed Alam under the banner of Master Communications.

The film's soundtrack features songs by Dilshad Nahar Kona, Arfin Rumey, Animes Roy, and India's Ishan Mitra. The lyrics are penned by Someshwar Ali, Joni Haque, and Rassel Mahmud, with music direction and composition by Naved Parvez and India's Savvy, respectively.