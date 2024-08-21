Pori Moni shares first glimpse of her daughter

On May 9, Pori Moni revealed to Indian daily Anandabazar Online that she had adopted her daughter, Safeera Sultana Priom. However, she kept her daughter's face hidden on social media. Earlier, she told The Daily Star, "The feeling of becoming a mother is something only a mother can understand. When I held Priom in my arms, I felt the same joy as when Punnyo was born."

Yesterday, Pori Moni shared the first glimpse of her daughter in a video from Punnyo's birthday party, where she was seen cutting the cake with her two children. She captioned the video, "A lot of you have been eager to see my daughter's face for a while. Today, I'm giving you a quick look at her in this short video from my son's birthday. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

This year's birthday theme was jungle-themed, with Pori Moni dressed as a butterfly and Punnyo looking adorable in a tiger-print suit. Her daughter, seen briefly in the video, also looked cute in a jungle-themed outfit.

Since separating from Sariful Razz, Pori Moni has been enjoying life with her son Punnyo and daughter Priom. While she hasn't publicly shared pictures of her daughter on social media, she often shares affectionate moments with her son with her followers.

On the professional front, she will soon appear in Hoichoi's web-series "Rongila Kitab", which was scheduled for release on August 8 but has been delayed due to the ongoing unrest in the country.