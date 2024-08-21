TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:54 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 01:00 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Pori Moni shares first glimpse of her daughter

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:54 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 01:00 PM
Pori Moni shares first glimpse of her daughter
Photo: Collected

On May 9, Pori Moni revealed to Indian daily Anandabazar Online that she had adopted her daughter, Safeera Sultana Priom. However, she kept her daughter's face hidden on social media. Earlier, she told The Daily Star, "The feeling of becoming a mother is something only a mother can understand. When I held Priom in my arms, I felt the same joy as when Punnyo was born."

Yesterday, Pori Moni shared the first glimpse of her daughter in a video from Punnyo's birthday party, where she was seen cutting the cake with her two children. She captioned the video, "A lot of you have been eager to see my daughter's face for a while. Today, I'm giving you a quick look at her in this short video from my son's birthday. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

This year's birthday theme was jungle-themed, with Pori Moni dressed as a butterfly and Punnyo looking adorable in a tiger-print suit. Her daughter, seen briefly in the video, also looked cute in a jungle-themed outfit.

Since separating from Sariful Razz, Pori Moni has been enjoying life with her son Punnyo and daughter Priom. While she hasn't publicly shared pictures of her daughter on social media, she often shares affectionate moments with her son with her followers.

Pori Moni starrer series' release delayed due to political uncertainty
Read more

Pori Moni starrer series' release delayed due to political uncertainty

On the professional front, she will soon appear in Hoichoi's web-series "Rongila Kitab", which was scheduled for release on August 8 but has been delayed due to the ongoing unrest in the country.

Related topic:
Pori Moni DaughterSariful RazzPunnyo
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Razz and Bubly’s undeniable chemistry shines through

Razz and Bubly’s undeniable chemistry shines through

4m ago
Three Bangladeshi Eid films make their way abroad

Three Bangladeshi Eid films make their way abroad

4m ago
‘Deyaler Desh’s’ intriguing teaser heightens anticipation for Eid premiere

‘Deyaler Desh’s’ intriguing teaser heightens anticipation for Eid premiere

5m ago
Idhika Paul

Dhallywood is my industry as well: Idhika Paul

6m ago
‘Kajol Rekha’ sees increased hall screenings in second week

‘Kajol Rekha’ sees increased hall screenings in second week

4m ago
ঋণ খেলাপি, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক, অর্থনীতি,
|অর্থনীতি

১৮ লাখ ৩৫ হাজার কোটি টাকা ঋণ রেখে গেছে শেখ হাসিনা সরকার

দেশ ও ক্ষমতা ছাড়ার আগে দেশি ও বিদেশি মিলিয়ে ১৫৬ বিলিয়ন ডলার ঋণের বোঝা রেখে যান শেখ হাসিনা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

বিসিবি থেকে পদত্যাগ করেছেন পাপন, নতুন সভাপতি ফারুক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification