Not Shakib Khan, Raihan Rafi’s next film to feature Jeet and Sariful Razz?

The gratifying success experienced by the entertainment industry thanks to the Shakib Khan starrer Eid blockbuster "Toofan", has the star's fans also eagerly awaiting news of a sequel. However, Dhallywood's celebrated director, Raihan Rafi, has shifted gears in an unexpected direction—turning his attention to a new film, "Lion," a cross-border collaboration starring Kolkata's Jeet and Bangladesh's Sariful Razz.

Rafi, known for his hit films like "Poran" and "Damal," among others broke the news about this next venture yesterday. Speaking to Bangla Tribune, he revealed, "My next film, which is slated for release during the upcoming Eid, is titled 'Lion'. It will feature two leading men—Jeet from Tollywood and Razz from Dhallywood. Everything else you've heard is just rumours."

For fans anticipating the return of "Toofan," this announcement comes as a curveball. Rafi's decision to focus on "Lion" rather than diving straight into "Toofan 2" has stirred up discussions in both Bangladesh and West Bengal. Why not continue with the franchise that made him a household name? The director's response is bold and calculated—he's thinking beyond the local box office.

Instead of entirely leaning on the success of "Toofan," Rafi is looking to carve out a new cinematic legacy with "Lion." When asked about his decision to cast Sariful Razz, Rafi explained, "I believe Sariful Razz may need a bit more time to unquestionably rule the hearts of his evergrowing fanbase and 'Lion' will cover much of that journey. After 'Poran' and 'Damal,' I've spent considerable time preparing for an action film with Razz. 'Lion' is that film, and both Jeet and Razz will be giving their best."

For Rafi, "Lion" isn't about creating a standard hero-villain narrative. Instead, both Jeet and Razz will share parallel roles, embodying different forms of heroism. "This is not about one man's journey," Rafi emphasised. "Both of them will be heroes. It's a collaboration, not a competition."

Rafi is clear about his ambitions—he wants to make movies that transcend borders, both literally and figuratively. "I already have three parts of 'Lion' mapped out. My goal is to give the character a global identity. We can't just think locally in terms of market and budget anymore. I'm eyeing the entire world—Bangladesh, West Bengal, and beyond. The bigger the market, the bigger the budget, and eventually, the global standard will rise," Rafi shared. "At the end of the day, it's Bangladesh that benefits the most."

The film's budget is being split between production houses from Bangladesh and India's Shadow Films, a move that hints at the scale of the project. The director teased that, while "Lion" may conjure images of jungles, much of the film will take place at sea. "It's an action-packed movie—the kind of action that hasn't been seen in Bangladeshi cinema before. I want to set a new benchmark," Rafi added.

Rafi has always been an ambitious filmmaker, but "Lion" takes that ambition to a new level. His vision is to create a franchise that rivals global action series. While fans of "Toofan" may be impatient, Rafi is playing the long game. He envisions "Lion" and "Toofan" as two distinct yet interconnected franchises, with potential crossover films in the future.

"If I say that I'm creating the character of 'Lion' for 'Toofan,' I wouldn't be lying," Rafi stated. "After 'Lion,' there will be 'Toofan' again, and then 'Lion' once more. I want to keep building these two characters, and eventually, I plan to have them face off or stand side by side in the same film. For that to happen, both film series will need to evolve into global franchises."

For now, fans will have to wait for "Lion" to hit the screens next Eid, with shooting set to begin this December. In the meantime, Rafi's other projects, including the recently released web-film "Mayaa" and the upcoming series "Black Money," will have to satisfy his audience.