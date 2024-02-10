Are producers pushing big-budget films towards Eid?

In 2023, a significant portion of the big-budgeted films screened in Dhaka primarily comprised of those released during Eid. During that period, numerous individuals within the cinema industry remarked that movies in Dhaka were predominantly scheduled around Eid. Outside of these festive seasons, production houses seemed hesitant to release big-budget films.

So are the releases of Bengali film with extensive budgets becoming exclusively centered around Eid timings? Films released at other times of the year, outside the Eid holidays, seemed to lack the ability to create a buzz of discussions around them. This trend is thus leading production houses to opt for Eid releases, with the aspiration for films to spark discussions regardless of their commercial success.

The release of movies during Eid-ul-Fitr invariably carries considerable pressure because no films are released in the month leading up to Eid, owing to Ramadan. Movies that manage to release during Eid often experience a lucrative box office turnout, despite facing competition from numerous other films released during this festive season. Given this situation, the likelihood of new films achieving commercial success is relatively low. Consequently, producers tend to hesitate in releasing new productions during this period.

The year 2023 truly saw some of the most discussed film releases especially incorporating films released during the Eid holidays. Some of the films worth mentioning include two expensive Shakib Khan starrers namely "Leader: Amie Bangladesh" and "Priyotoma", the Afran Nisho starrer pricey film "Surongo", "Prohelika" featuring Mahfuz Ahmed, and another big- budgeted film "Kill Him" starring Ananta Jalil. However, only "Priyotoma" and "Surongo" managed to attain commercial success during both Eid festivals.

As of the first two months of 2024, the few movies that have been released failed to evoke attention from audiences at large and the profits earned by their production houses are uncertain.

On the other hand, productions that are yet to release their respective films this year are intently preparing to bring them to the screen this upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, with one notable example being the high-budget Himel Ashraf directorial "Rajkumar", featuring Shakib Khan in the lead role. The final portion of the movie is currently being filmed in the United States and it is being produced by Versatile Media.

"Omar", starring Sariful Razz, is amongst the films scheduled for release during this Eid-ul-Fitr. The movie also features Shahiduzzaman Selim, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Nasir Uddin Khan, and Arfan Mredha Shiblu, with direction by Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz.

The movie titled "Dewaler Desh", starring Sariful Razz and Shobnom Bubly is set to release during Eid-ul-Fitr too. Directed by Mishuk Moni, this film is funded by the government and marks his directorial debut.

A definitely costly production "Netri The Leader", starring Ananta Jalil and Barsha, is scheduled for release during Eid-ul-Fitr. Barsha will portray the female lead in the film. Directed by South Indian filmmakers Upendra Madhav and Ananta Jalil himself, this film has been jointly produced by Bangladesh and Turkey.

Other films expected to release during Eid-ul-Fitr include "Esha Murder", starring Azmeri Haque Badhan, and "Deadbody" featuring Ziaul Roshan in the lead role. However, it's worth noting that additional movies may be added to or removed from this list at the last minute.