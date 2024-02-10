Rajshahi’s ‘Potu’ to compete with ‘Rajkumar’ and ‘Omar’

Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner, with the month of Ramadan set to begin in a few days, leading up to the grand celebration of Eid—the biggest festival of the year. Numerous movies are slated for release during this festive season.

Among the highly anticipated releases, "Rajkumar," featuring Shakib Khan, and Sariful Razz's 'Omar" have generated considerable buzz. Notably, both films involve actors and filmmakers from Dhaka.

On Friday (February 9), another film joined the Eid movie lineup—the Jaaz Multimedia production "Potu." Notably, this film breaks away from the Dhaka-centric trend, with its story and shooting taking place in Rajshahi. Interestingly, the filmmaker himself resides in Rajshahi.

Previously, two web series (Shaaticup and Sinpaat) revolving around Rajshahi have received positive responses from audiences and critics. Now, the question lingers: can the Rajshahi-based film capture the hearts of the audience just like its regional series counterparts?

Jaaz Multimedia recently unveiled details about their upcoming Eid production, "Potu," on their official page. Directed by Ahmed Humsyub, the film's first poster was released yesterday, accompanied by an insightful caption about the movie.

The post conveyed, "Jaaz signifies something novel— a fresh narrative, a unique storyline, and captivating new locations. Introducing a new director, lead actor, and a cast of fresh faces, 'Potu' is complemented by Jaaz's seasoned technical team, making it a fusion of both the classic and the contemporary."

Evan Sair, portraying the titular role in the film, has drawn high expectations from the producer. "The actor embodying 'Potu' mirrors his on-screen character seamlessly. His performance in the film has been exceptionally fitting," expressed the hopeful producer.

The cast of the film includes Afra Shaiara, Shoaib Monir, Dilruba Hossain Doyel, Ariful Rony, and more. The soundtrack features vocals by Lagnajita from Kolkata and Islam Uddin Palakar from Bangladesh. Notably, in addition to being the film's director, Ahmed Humayun also holds the position of film director.

Meanwhile, Himel Ashraf is at the helm of directing "Rajkumar." The film stars American actress Courtney Coffey as Shakib's leading lady. Following the completion of shooting in the country, the film is currently undergoing production in the United States.

"Omar" is directed by Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz. In addition to Sariful Razz, the film features three prominent artists—Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shahiduzzaman Selim, and Nasir Uddin Khan—in significant roles.