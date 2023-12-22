Female audiences connect more with ‘Anannya’: Mehazabien

Mehazabien Chowdhury has recently been featured in the fiction "Ananya", which has received immense praise. This year, the small screen queen has worked in just two dramas– "Kajoler Din Ratri", released at the beginning of the year and "Ananya" towards the end of the year.

The character of a working mother in "Ananya" has sparked extensive discussions on social media, receiving commendation for its realistic portrayal.

"It's true that I have been choosing specific projects for the small screen; however, the projects I have worked on are being acclaimed and loved by the audience," she stated. She added, "After the broadcast of 'Ananya', the feedback I am receiving is overwhelming. In particular, it's gaining more popularity among the female audience. I am receiving feedback from female audiences for this role."

The drama was released on Victory Day (December 16). To Mehazabien, Ananya is one of the characters that is a rebel. "The success of this project is also a victory for me," she said.

Mehazabien also shared that Ananya is such a character that doesn't want to depend on anyone. "I have always had a wish to act in a drama with such a story, and finally, it has happened. I am overwhelmed by everyone's love." Mentioning the emotional attachment between a mother and a child, she shared, "There was a scene in the drama where I had to go to the office, and simultaneously, the baby would hold my saree's achol. Everyone was tense about how it would be executed. Luckily, the scene was captured perfectly in one take."

In response to a question, she said, "Everyone in the team got attached to the child. The most significant thing was to shoot the scenes involving the child gradually, allowing the child to be comfortable. Everyone was cautious about this."

Portraying the role of a mother and the extensive feedback she's receiving, Mehazabien believes that being a mother is a job in itself. "It's not a duty for six or eight hours; it's a 24-hour commitment. A mother has to work around the clock for her child. Taking on this character was a challenge," she said.

Mehazabien also raised the concern of having more daycares in offices for babies. "It is necessary to have daycare facilities in every office. This is beneficial for mothers. A woman is putting so much effort into taking care of her child, managing the household, and working at the job. It seems easy, but in reality, it's not that simple. I believe that if given the opportunity, female employees will perform even better in the workplace."

Written by Jahan Sultana, the tele-fiction has been directed by Mostafa Kamal Raz.