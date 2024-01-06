TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:05 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:05 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

A resolute Mehazabien

Shah Alam Shazu
Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:05 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:05 AM
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Mehazabien Chowdhury loves to travel whenever she finds time in her busy schedule. Recently she flew to Malaysia to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome a new year in a new place like she always dreamt. Star Showbiz catches up with the actress over the phone.

"I came here with my friends and am enjoying the time with them," says a jolly Mehazabien. "To be honest, after I started working in the industry, I couldn't get enough time to spend with my loved ones. Most of the time, I would be occupied with shoots and prior commitments."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

About expectations for 2024, the "Punorjonmo" actress says, "Last year went quite well, and I am hopeful for this year as well. This year, I want to give more time to my family."

In 2023, Mehazabien was featured in five projects -- and all of the roles she played were different from one another. Due to her incredible talent, even scripts are now being written with her in mind. "It didn't come in one day though, it is a testament to my journey," she says, adding, "There was a time when I used to take up over 50 projects in a year. I thought if people did not see me enough on-screen, they would forget me."

As the conversation continues, we ask her to rank her own performances from last year. Without much diplomacy, she says, "My character of Kajol in 'Kajoler Din Ratri' was fantastic while people loved 'The Silence'. In fact, the audience demanded a sequel for it," claims Mehazabien. "The 'Punorjonmo' universe is a phenomenon that I am glad to be part of. 'Ami Ki Tumi' gave me the opportunity to play a challenging and diverse character, while 'Neel Joler Kabbyo' inflicted 'nostalgia' of the pandemic times. My last project of 2023 was 'Anonna'." 

songs of 12th general election campaigns
Read more

The melody of the polls: Sometimes genius, sometimes obnoxious

In her long career, who supported Mehazabien Chowdhury the most? She answers, "Each member of my family has contributed to my success. It began with my mother's influence and my father's support. My siblings were too young when I started working. Thus, they didn't get enough time, particularly from our mother. I will always be grateful to all of them for whatever I have achieved to date," concludes the actress. 

 

Related topic:
Mehazabien ChowdhuryPunorjonmothe SilenceNeel Joler KabbyoAnonna
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Abdullah Al Sentu’s ascent in Showbiz

Abdullah Al Sentu’s ascent in showbiz

Mehazabien steadfast after hat-trick awards

Mehazabien steadfast after hat-trick awards

The many faces of Shahed Ali

The many faces of Shahed Ali

Nisho, Mehazabien to grace OTT again

Nisho, Mehazabien to grace OTT again

Celebs share New Year's resolutions,

‘Let’s be a better version of ourselves’: Celebs share New Year's resolutions

5d ago
|রাজনীতি

‘এটি ছিল আমাদের আনন্দের সফর, এখন দুঃস্বপ্ন হয়ে রইল’

কুষ্টিয়ার পোড়াদহ থেকে বেনাপোল এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনে করে ঢাকায় আসছিলেন তানিয়া। হঠাৎ ট্রেনটিতে আগুন লেগে গেলে দুই মেয়েকে নিয়ে ট্রেন থেকে ঝাঁপ দেন তিনি। ঘটনাস্থলে যখন তার সঙ্গে কথা হচ্ছিল, তখনো ঘটনার...

২২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বেনাপোল এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনের আগুনে নিহত ৪: র‌্যাব

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification