A resolute Mehazabien

Mehazabien Chowdhury loves to travel whenever she finds time in her busy schedule. Recently she flew to Malaysia to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome a new year in a new place like she always dreamt. Star Showbiz catches up with the actress over the phone.

"I came here with my friends and am enjoying the time with them," says a jolly Mehazabien. "To be honest, after I started working in the industry, I couldn't get enough time to spend with my loved ones. Most of the time, I would be occupied with shoots and prior commitments."

About expectations for 2024, the "Punorjonmo" actress says, "Last year went quite well, and I am hopeful for this year as well. This year, I want to give more time to my family."

In 2023, Mehazabien was featured in five projects -- and all of the roles she played were different from one another. Due to her incredible talent, even scripts are now being written with her in mind. "It didn't come in one day though, it is a testament to my journey," she says, adding, "There was a time when I used to take up over 50 projects in a year. I thought if people did not see me enough on-screen, they would forget me."

As the conversation continues, we ask her to rank her own performances from last year. Without much diplomacy, she says, "My character of Kajol in 'Kajoler Din Ratri' was fantastic while people loved 'The Silence'. In fact, the audience demanded a sequel for it," claims Mehazabien. "The 'Punorjonmo' universe is a phenomenon that I am glad to be part of. 'Ami Ki Tumi' gave me the opportunity to play a challenging and diverse character, while 'Neel Joler Kabbyo' inflicted 'nostalgia' of the pandemic times. My last project of 2023 was 'Anonna'."

In her long career, who supported Mehazabien Chowdhury the most? She answers, "Each member of my family has contributed to my success. It began with my mother's influence and my father's support. My siblings were too young when I started working. Thus, they didn't get enough time, particularly from our mother. I will always be grateful to all of them for whatever I have achieved to date," concludes the actress.