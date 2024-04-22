Stories like ‘Priyo Maloti’ have seldom been told: Mehazabien

On Mehazabien Chowdhury's birthday celebration (April 19), the announcement of her second silver-screen project was revealed. The actress, renowned for her role in "Sabrina", is all set to make her silver screen debut after a long wait.

Directed by Shankha Dasgupta, the film titled "Priyo Maloti" features Mehazabien in the lead role. It also stars Azad Abul Kalam and Nader Chowdhury, amongst others.

Earlier, another feature film titled "Saba", starring Mehazabien and directed by Maksud Hossain, was announced. The actress has wrapped up filming for both projects, eagerly awaiting their release.

Mehazabien spoke to The Daily Star regarding her recently announced film "Priyo Maloti".

"I have always wanted to take on challenging roles, and Maloti is no different," she said. "It is a female-centric plot where Maloti's journey will be highlighted. Such roles and stories have never been told before in terms of our local cinema, I can assure you that." Mehazabien's voice had an aura of confidence, as she excitedly described her new project.

While selecting both roles for her silver screen appearances, Mehazabien carefully ensured that both Saba and Maloti have diverse dimensions, which don't resemble Mehazabien in real life.

"With every little step, I have come this far in my career. Around 14 years of experience have given me the clarity to think carefully when taking on any role."

She further stated, "When I worked on television projects, I did so with full dedication. Later, when I started working on web projects, it was no different and now, I bring that same level of commitment to my silver screen ones."

Working with Shankha Dasgupta for the first time was a delightful experience, as shared by Mehazabien. "I have watched Shankha da's work before, and he is a brilliant storyteller. The entire team was quite cooperative, and it is really a good thing that none of the looks from the film were leaked before the official announcement."

Talking about how her birthday went, the actress shared, "I have always celebrated the day with my family and close ones. This is the first time that any of my work has been announced on this day and with such a big celebration!"

She also shared that she spent time with her fans on the special day, something that she likes to do from time to time. Her "fan club", which is well-coordinated and active, always celebrates her birthday and achievements. "Every year, my fan club celebrates this day with gusto. This will remain a memorable moment in my life. I want to spend the coming days with everyone's love and prayers," she concluded.