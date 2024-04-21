Check out the top five trending dramas on YouTube

This Eid-ul-Fitr, instead of the usual comedy or romantic dramas, there was a notable shift in trend. Kajal Arefin Ome's tele-fiction "Sheshmesh", released on April 13 under Club 11 Entertainment's YouTube channel, emerged as the number one trending drama on YouTube amongst the top five trending dramas, marking a refreshing change.

"Sheshmesh", a heartwarming tale of a son's devotion to his mother, deeply resonated with audiences, evoking tears from many with praises pouring in for their portrayal of the emotional bond between a mother and son. At this point, the drama has garnered an impressive 9.7 million views. The fiction features a talented ensemble cast including Ziaul Hoque Polash, Parsa Evana, Monira Akter Mithu, and Chashi Alam, amongst others.

Recently, dramas featuring Niloy Alamgir have been making waves on YouTube, and this Eid was no different. Two out of the top five trending dramas star Niloy.

One of them, "Shoshur Barite Eid" – released on the NAF Entertainment channel on YouTube, secured the second spot. Jannatul Sumaiya Heme is his co-star in this Mohin Khan directorial drama, which has now joined the list of Niloy-Heme's successful collaborations. Viewers particularly appreciated the social message conveyed in the fiction, and so far it has garnered 18 million views.

The romantic drama "Tui Amari" has claimed the third spot amongst the trending dramas. Available on CMV's YouTube channel, it features the popular actors Musfiq R Farhan and Sadia Ayman, who have been praised for their on-screen chemistry. Directed by Taufiqul Islam, the drama has been loved by the audiences.

After watching the romantic drama, many viewers found themselves reminiscing about their respectivelove stories. With over 7 million views, the drama has struck a chord with its audience.

Another entry by the Niloy-Heme duo, "Adore Theko", secured the fourth position. Directed and scripted by Mohan Ahmed, this tele-fiction has garnered praise from viewers, including those from India. Released on the NAF Entertainment channel, the drama has accumulated 4 million views.

A standout drama this Eid is "Tokon Jokhon", which claimed the fifth position in the trending list. Starring Jovan, Sadia Ayman, and Naznin Niha, and directed by the renowned Mizanur Rahman Aryan, this romantic drama has won over the hearts of viewers with its captivating screenplay, skillful production, and authentic acting. Released on CMV's YouTube channel, the drama has surpassed 7 million views.