I deeply miss my father during Eid: Apurba

Ziaul Faruq Apurba, a celebrated figure in the Bangladeshi entertainment industry, has captured the hearts of audiences with his engaging performances in television dramas and web-series. Renowned for his portrayal of romantic leads, Apurba's talent shines through in acclaimed works like "Boro Chele", "Sukher Ayojone", and "Pothe Holo Porichoy", amongst others. The actor has also proved his acting prowess in the field of OTT, with his stellar work on "Mayashalik" and "Buker Moddhe Agun".

Apurba starrer Eid Special drama "Moner Kolahol", directed by Rubel Hasan, premiered on Banglavision today morning. The actor shared the screen with Sabila Nur in this latest project.

Yet, amidst the glitz and glamour, Eid holds a poignant significance for Apurba, evoking memories of a cherished past and a profound sense of loss. In an intimate conversation with The Daily Star, Apurba opens up about his bittersweet Eid experiences, reflecting on the joyous celebrations of his youth and the enduring nostalgia that accompanies them.

"Eid has always been a source of immense joy and significance for me. However, now, especially during Eid, I deeply miss my father. Memories of him flood my mind, making Eid Day particularly challenging. The sense of loss I feel is profound," Apurba shares, his voice tinged with emotion.

For Apurba, Eid serves as a poignant reminder of cherished moments from his youth. "I find solace in the sweet memories that remain vivid in my mind," he reflects, a hint of nostalgia colouring his words.

"Often, I find myself lost in these memories, longing for the return of those cherished days. The highlights of childhood Eid, such as receiving new clothes, Eidi, and indulging in delicious food, hold a special place in my heart. Now, witnessing my own child's Eid celebrations, these nostalgic feelings resurface, reminding me of the precious moments from my boyhood," he concluded.