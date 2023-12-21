‘Dunki’ first reviews call it better than ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’

"'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' were mere trailers; 'Dunki' is the true movie," claimed a fan as Shah Rukh Khan's latest film reached theaters. Fans are hailing it as director Rajkumar Hirani's best work to date – a bold statement considering his track record involves classics like "3 Idiots", "Munnabhai MBBS" and "PK."

"What a film! I enjoyed every moment of it. Thank you, Rajkumar Hirani, for bringing Shah Rukh Khan back to fans like me," expressed an overseas fan. "Now, I'm overwhelmed with a sense of homesickness."

The highly anticipated film "Dunki" starring Shah Rukh Khan has finally hit theaters, sparking immense excitement amongst fans. Some fans have gone as far as booking early morning shows to be the first ones to experience it.

The film is being celebrated via effigies of Shah Rukh Khan, fireworks, and enthusiastic cheers from fans, creating a festive atmosphere. This excitement has been echoing across social media platforms, where fans are eagerly sharing their enthusiasm and admiration for the Bollywood star by turning the release into a grand celebration.

Comedian Sunil Pal, an avid SRK fan, joined the early morning gathering at the theatres. He said that he is confident that the film would inevitably earn Rs 2,000 crore, stating, "Rs 1,000 crore for the magician called Hirani and Rs 1,000 crore for the 'Baazigar' Shah Rukh Khan."

"Dunki" is ready for an extensive release today, spanning 4000 screens nationwide with over 13,000 scheduled shows. Initial trade reports suggested bookings reached approximately Rs 12 crore on Wednesday. However, as the film debuts in theaters today, Sacnilk.com reports anticipate a significant surge in numbers. The portal projects the movie to potentially earn around Rs 30 crore nett on its first day across all languages in India.

Marking their first collaboration, SRK and Hirani had previously considered a gangster comedy that didn't materialise. With "Dunki", Bollywood is finally witnessing the union of these two cinematic forces.

In "Dunki", Shah Rukh Khan takes on the role of Hardayal "Hardy" Singh Dhillon. Alongside his friends Balli (Anil Grover), Buggu Lakhanpal (Vikram Kochhar), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal), and Manu (Taapsee Pannu), they share dreams of relocating to London. To prepare for the move, they embark on learning English and adapting to British customs. Opting for an unconventional route known as "Dunki" to enter London illegally, they encounter numerous challenges that profoundly impact their lives.