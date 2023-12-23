‘Salaar’: Prabhas starrer beating out SRK’s ‘Dunki’?

Prabhas, a renowned South superstar, has returned with another thrilling action film titled "Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire," which hit theaters worldwide on Friday. Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, "Salaar" had been highly anticipated throughout 2023. Despite concerns that the film might face a lukewarm response due to its release one day after Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki", thousands of people flocked to theaters on Friday to witness the cinematic spectacle.

"Salaar" unfolds as an intense action film featuring two powerful characters vying for control of the city. The buzz surrounding the movie suggests that it is poised to join the ranks of record-breaking South Indian films, projecting a robust opening with substantial earnings.

In a head-to-head comparison with "Dunki", "Salaar" is expected to surpass the 100-crore gross mark in its opening in India, with projections ranging from Rs 100-110 crores. Strong overseas pre-sales for this Prabhas-starrer are anticipated, contributing over 45 crores to the international market, resulting in a projected worldwide box office opening day of 150-160 crores. If these figures materialize, it could mark the most significant opening of 2023.

In contrast, Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" garnered Rs 30 crore net at the domestic box office on its opening day.

Following the film's release on Friday, social media users began sharing their reactions. Film critics and trade analysts provided technical insights into the business aspects of the film, expressing its potential.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel described "Salaar" as a "MASS BONANZA," with Prashanth Neel's signature all over it. The film starts slowly but picks up in the second half with electrifying scenes, especially in the last hour. The climax is a major highlight, paving the way for Salaar Part-2.

Kadel also praised Prabhas, stating that he is presented on celluloid with the glory he deserves, with fantastic action sequences being a feast for his fans. He highlighted Prithviraj's brilliance, noting that the background music by Ravi Basrur is good but could have been better. Despite a slow narrative, "Salaar" is deemed a good watch that ends on a satisfactory note, likely to be a box office winner for @hombalefilms.

Trade analyst BA Raju referred to Prabhas as a "Dinosaur" that will rule the box office records, giving "Salaar" a rating of 3.75/5. Overall, he declared that "The Dinosaur Hunt Begins."