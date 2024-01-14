‘Dunki’s’ box office collection remains modest in fourth week

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Dunki" saw a slight improvement at the box office in its fourth week.

The film suffered at the box office after a sudden plunge in profit due to heightened competition from films like "Salaar" and "Animal". However, this Rajkummar Hirani directorial film has continued a consistent performance with limited collection at the box office, reported several Indian media outlets.

The film amassed an impressive collection in its first three weeks at the box office accumulating an estimated net collection of Rs 222.42 crore. However, on its 24th day last Saturday, the film saw a marginal increase, earning approximately Rs 0.85 crore across all languages, as per media reports.

The film's cumulative box office collections now stand at an estimated Rs 223.27 crore, even after facing strong competition with blockbuster films like Ranbir Kapoor starrer "Animal" and Prabhas starrer "Salaar" which was released alongside and after "Dunki".

Meanwhile, the film, which revolves around the illegal methods people resort to to migrate to another country in search of a better future, continues to garner appreciation globally. As per a post shared on Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram handle, "Dunki" has collected Rs 454.90 crore worldwide.