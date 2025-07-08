Afran Nisho’s next film confirmed

For the first time, Afran Nisho and filmmaker Redoan Rony are joining forces on the new cinematic venture "Domm". According to the production team, the film is scheduled for release during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Inspired by true events, "Domm" tells a powerful story. Redoan Rony, known for "Chorabali", shared, "'Domm' is about the rise of an ordinary man — it's about the 'power of a common man'. I've been searching for a story like this for years, especially one where the character possesses a kind of strength that can inspire not just me, but the lives of the audience as well."

Afran Nisho said, "As far as I know, a film with such a story hasn't been made in our country before. 'Domm' is basically a survival-inspired film." He added that he has a particular fondness for stories like this. "These narratives carry an inherent sense of excitement. However, what matters most to me is that 'Domm' presents many challenging performances, and that's what inspired me."

Although Afran Nisho and Redoan Rony have both been active in the country's media industry for many years, "Domm" marks their first collaboration — and it's happening through a film. Nisho shared that he's eagerly waiting to begin shooting, as the role involves multiple layers of performance.

The actor said, "Films like 'Surongo' and 'Daagi', which I've acted in, are story-driven and performance-based — something I always try to maintain. 'Domm' is no different. It's a story set on a much larger canvas. In fact, I would say the scale of 'Domm' is even bigger than my last two films. It, too, will be a performance-based, acting-centric film. Our director is extremely dedicated and honest with his work, which makes taking on this challenge all the more exciting for me."

The announcement of "Domm" came in December 2023, when it was revealed that Chanchal Chowdhury would be part of the cast. Now, it's been confirmed that Afran Nisho has also joined the project. So, does that mean Chanchal Chowdhury is no longer involved? Director Redoan Rony clarified that Chanchal Chowdhury is very much part of the film. In other words, both Afran Nisho and Chanchal Chowdhury will star in "Domm".

For actor Chanchal Chowdhury, the moments leading up to shooting a new film—with a fresh story, a new character, and familiar, beloved colleagues—always bring joy. He said, "It's wonderful that Redoan Rony is returning to direction. The story of his film Domm is exceptional. Nothing like this has been done before — it's very challenging, and I believe audiences will be surprised. Everyone involved in this project is very dear to me. Working with people I love on a story and character I truly care about — that's the greatest joy."

Who will play the female lead in "Domm"? When and where will the filming take place? — These are the questions currently circulating among movie enthusiasts on social media. To reassure them, director Redoan Rony said, "We are in the process of finalising the cast and scouting locations. I hope to be able to answer all the audience's questions in due time. We're aiming to begin shooting very soon. I'm truly grateful for the audience's interest and love for 'Domm'."

SVF Alpha-i Entertainment Limited and Chorki are producing the film. Shahriar Shakil, managing director of SVF Alpha-i Entertainment Limited, said, "Our next major production — or you could say a big-budget film starring Afran Nisho — 'Domm'. The script is complete, pre-production is underway, and we'll head into production shortly. After films like 'Surongo', 'Toofan', 'Daagi', and 'Taandob', the expectations of the audience have increased — and meeting those expectations requires a good story, strong performances, and a grand production. Taking all that into account, I'm extremely excited about 'Domm'."

"Domm" is Redoan Rony's third feature film. From the very beginning of his directorial career, he has made a mark, winning the National Film Award with his debut film Chorabali. On television, he has created numerous popular dramas including "Housefull", "FNF", "Behind the Scene", and "Pata Jhorar Din". As CEO of the OTT platform Chorki, he has helped it become a top favourite among viewers. Now, setting aside all his other responsibilities, Redoan Rony returns with a new film project.