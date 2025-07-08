Redoan Rony to lead filmmaking workshop in Dhaka on July 14

Aspiring filmmakers and storytelling enthusiasts are in for an opportunity to learn from one of Bangladesh's most influential media figures. Acclaimed filmmaker and Chorki CEO Redoan Rony will facilitate the upcoming session of "Equanimity Sessions (S03E01)" on July 14, at Studio Yellow Something Ltd in Niketan, Gulshan.

Organisers describe the event as ideal to explore practical filmmaking tools and thought-provoking ideas under the guidance of Redoan Rony. He will offer a candid look into his creative path, practical experiences, and honest perspectives on filmmaking, storytelling, and the shifting landscape of content in the age of OTT platforms.

The session has an entry fee of Tk 300 and will start at 6:00pm. Registration is compulsory, and seats are limited—available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must show their confirmation email at the venue to collect a free postcard.

To register or make further inquiries, interested individuals may visit Equanimity Sessions on Facebook or contact +8801643574435.