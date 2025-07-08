TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 8, 2025 01:36 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 8, 2025 01:45 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Redoan Rony to lead filmmaking workshop in Dhaka on July 14

Tue Jul 8, 2025 01:36 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 8, 2025 01:45 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jul 8, 2025 01:36 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 8, 2025 01:45 PM
Redoan Rony to lead filmmaking workshop in Dhaka on July 14
Photo: Collected

Aspiring filmmakers and storytelling enthusiasts are in for an opportunity to learn from one of Bangladesh's most influential media figures. Acclaimed filmmaker and Chorki CEO Redoan Rony will facilitate the upcoming session of "Equanimity Sessions (S03E01)" on July 14, at Studio Yellow Something Ltd in Niketan, Gulshan.

Organisers describe the event as ideal to explore practical filmmaking tools and thought-provoking ideas under the guidance of Redoan Rony. He will offer a candid look into his creative path, practical experiences, and honest perspectives on filmmaking, storytelling, and the shifting landscape of content in the age of OTT platforms.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The session has an entry fee of Tk 300 and will start at 6:00pm. Registration is compulsory, and seats are limited—available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must show their confirmation email at the venue to collect a free postcard.

To register or make further inquiries, interested individuals may visit Equanimity Sessions on Facebook or contact +8801643574435.

Jaya Ahsan’s 'Putulnacher Itikatha' gears up for theatrical release
Read more

Jaya Ahsan’s 'Putulnacher Itikatha' gears up for theatrical release

 

Related topic:
Redoan RonyEquanimity Sessions
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tisha and Farooki’s daughter debuts in ‘Autobigraphy’s’ song ‘Jochonar Phool’

1y ago
Something Like an Autobiography: Farooki-Tisha chemistry shines in trailer

Something Like an Autobiography: Farooki-Tisha chemistry shines in trailer

1y ago
Want to familiarise the world to Bangla content: Zaraif Hossain

Want to familiarise the world to Bangla content: Zaraif Hossain

1y ago

An afternoon with the stars

1y ago

Farooki’s ‘Something Like an Autobiography’ lands UK’s Channel 4 deal

1y ago
|পরীক্ষার ফল

পাসের হারে শীর্ষে রাজশাহী ৭৭.৬৩, সর্বনিম্ন বরিশালে ৫৬.৩৮ শতাংশ

এ বছর গড় পাসের হার ৬৮ দশমিক ৪৫ শতাংশ এবং মোট জিপিয়ে-৫ পেয়েছে এক লাখ ৩৯ হাজার ৩২ জন।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

নিজের অস্তিত্ব রক্ষার জন্যই শান্তি দরকার: জেরুজালেম পোস্ট

এইমাত্র