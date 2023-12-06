TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Dec 6, 2023 01:27 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 02:12 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Tisha sings after 15 years for ‘Autobiography’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Dec 6, 2023 01:27 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 02:12 PM
Photos: Collected

In an exciting turn of events, prominent actor Nusrat Imrose Tisha lent her voice to the title song of the web-film "Something Like An Autobiography", which she co-wrote and acted alongside her husband, filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

The 2:40 minute-long song, titled "Autobiography", was released on Chorki and Youtube on Tuesday evening. Pavel Areen arranged and composed the song written by Isteaque Ahmed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The singer-turned-actor, Tisha, used to sing and she even began her career as a musician. She had a band of her own named "Angels Four" with prominent musicians of the country – Dilshad Nahar Kona, Nafisa, and Rumana.

Regarding the song, Tisha said, "I have sung a song for a movie after 15 years. I started my career with singing but couldn't continue it afterward. As the film is very close to my heart, upon listening to the composition, I requested them to take me as the vocalist, and they arranged this."

"Actually, I consider myself more of an actor than a singer. So I don't think I would be regular in singing. It all depends on the mood and context, so if I get a song like this one in the future, we will see," said Tisha.

The standout feature of "Something Like an Autobiography" is the on-screen collaboration of celebrity couple Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Nusrat Imrose Tisha. This marks their first-ever appearance together in a film.

I try to learn from criticism: Arnob
Read more

I try to learn from criticism: Arnob

Produced by Redoan Rony, "Something Like an Autobiography" offers viewers a glimpse into the real lives of Farooki and Tisha. The film explores themes of love, suspicion, and the complex dynamics of human relationships.

Related topic:
Nusrat Imrose TishaMostofa Sarwar FarookiSomething like an AutobiographyChorkiRedoan Rony
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Farooki’s ‘Monogamy’ to feature Chanchal and Xefer

Rezaur Rahman: Addressing chaos through comedy

Rezaur Rahman: Addressing chaos through comedy

Excited to see 'Shonar Bangla': Shantanu Moitra

Excited to see 'Shonar Bangla': Shantanu Moitra

Yash Rohan to share screen with a pet dog in ‘Hatbodol’

2w ago
Bangladesh Police
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মৃত ব্যক্তিকে ‘দৌড়ে পালাতে’ দেখেছে পুলিশ

স্থানীয় ইউপি সদস্য মোস্তফা কামালের ভাষ্য, ‘পুলিশ আমিন উদ্দিনকে দেখেছে, নাকি তার ভূত দেখেছে তা আমার জানা নেই। অথবা এমনও হতে পারে যে, আমিনউদ্দিন সেই রাতে কবর থেকে উঠে এসেছিলেন।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সৌদি আরব বাংলাদেশের বন্ধুপ্রতীম দেশ ও গুরুত্বপূর্ণ উন্নয়ন অংশীদার: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification