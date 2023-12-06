Tisha sings after 15 years for ‘Autobiography’

In an exciting turn of events, prominent actor Nusrat Imrose Tisha lent her voice to the title song of the web-film "Something Like An Autobiography", which she co-wrote and acted alongside her husband, filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

The 2:40 minute-long song, titled "Autobiography", was released on Chorki and Youtube on Tuesday evening. Pavel Areen arranged and composed the song written by Isteaque Ahmed.

The singer-turned-actor, Tisha, used to sing and she even began her career as a musician. She had a band of her own named "Angels Four" with prominent musicians of the country – Dilshad Nahar Kona, Nafisa, and Rumana.

Regarding the song, Tisha said, "I have sung a song for a movie after 15 years. I started my career with singing but couldn't continue it afterward. As the film is very close to my heart, upon listening to the composition, I requested them to take me as the vocalist, and they arranged this."

"Actually, I consider myself more of an actor than a singer. So I don't think I would be regular in singing. It all depends on the mood and context, so if I get a song like this one in the future, we will see," said Tisha.

The standout feature of "Something Like an Autobiography" is the on-screen collaboration of celebrity couple Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Nusrat Imrose Tisha. This marks their first-ever appearance together in a film.

Produced by Redoan Rony, "Something Like an Autobiography" offers viewers a glimpse into the real lives of Farooki and Tisha. The film explores themes of love, suspicion, and the complex dynamics of human relationships.