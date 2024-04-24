Cancer claims life of Paper Rhyme vocalist Ahmed Saad

Ahmed Saad, the lead vocalist of Paper Rhyme, has passed away at the age of 52 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He died late Tuesday night at a private hospital in Dhaka.

Aninda Kabir Avik, Paper Rhyme member a school friend of Saad, told the media, "Saad had been fighting cancer for many years. There was a period when he seemed to improve, but a few months ago, the cancer spread rapidly. Three days ago, he suffered a heart attack and was admitted to United Hospital. He had another heart attack on Tuesday morning and was declared deceased by the attending physician that night."

The funeral is expected to take place on Thursday, with details to be finalised by the family.

Paper Rhyme, with just one album release, captured the hearts of listeners in the 1990s. The band, formed by a bunch of school friends, was launched on January 24, 1992, and was known for their unique lyrics and compositions in genres such as hard, melodic, and soft rock. Their songs like "Andhokar Ghore", "Akasher Ki Rong", and "Elomelo" became particularly beloved by fans. However, due to the members' other commitments, the band's activities stalled the same year.

In 2009, efforts were made to revive Paper Rhyme, with new members Miraj and Loni joining. In 2011, drummer Avik returned from abroad and re-joined, revitalizing the band's practice sessions. There were plans for a new album, but Saad's sudden illness halted these efforts. In 2012, the journey of Paper Rhyme came to an end.

In a mixed album titled "Abar", Paper Rhyme's last song was released. The title of the song is "Darao Bondhu". The mixed album was released under the banner of Ashique Music in 2017.

In 1996, under the banner of Soundtek, the band Paper Rhyme's first album was released. Originally, the band was formed by school friends on January 24, 1992. The band lineup consisted of Saad on vocals, Rashed on guitar, Nasir on keyboards, Sumon on bass guitar, and Avik on drums.

Avik said, "Saad and I have been friends since school days. Saad studied at Udayan School, while I studied at University Laboratory School. All the band members were from the university area. However, we were good friends."