Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Apr 24, 2024 03:34 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 03:42 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Cancer claims life of Paper Rhyme vocalist Ahmed Saad

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Apr 24, 2024 03:34 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 03:42 PM
Photos: Collected

Ahmed Saad, the lead vocalist of Paper Rhyme, has passed away at the age of 52 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He died late Tuesday night at a private hospital in Dhaka.

Aninda Kabir Avik, Paper Rhyme member  a school friend of Saad, told the media, "Saad had been fighting cancer for many years. There was a period when he seemed to improve, but a few months ago, the cancer spread rapidly. Three days ago, he suffered a heart attack and was admitted to United Hospital. He had another heart attack on Tuesday morning and was declared deceased by the attending physician that night."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The funeral is expected to take place on Thursday, with details to be finalised by the family.

Paper Rhyme, with just one album release, captured the hearts of listeners in the 1990s. The band, formed by a bunch of school friends, was launched on January 24, 1992, and was known for their unique lyrics and compositions in genres such as hard, melodic, and soft rock. Their songs like "Andhokar Ghore", "Akasher Ki Rong", and "Elomelo" became particularly beloved by fans. However, due to the members' other commitments, the band's activities stalled the same year.

In 2009, efforts were made to revive Paper Rhyme, with new members Miraj and Loni joining. In 2011, drummer Avik returned from abroad and re-joined, revitalizing the band's practice sessions. There were plans for a new album, but Saad's sudden illness halted these efforts. In 2012, the journey of Paper Rhyme came to an end.

In 2009, an attempt was made to revive Paper Rhyme once again. At that time, Miraj and Loni joined the band. In 2011, drummer Avik returned to the country and joined the band. The band continued with renewed vigor. Efforts were made to release a new album as well. However, suddenly, vocalist Saad fell ill. In 2012, Paper Rhyme's journey came to an end.

In a mixed album titled "Abar", Paper Rhyme's last song was released. The title of the song is "Darao Bondhu". The mixed album was released under the banner of Ashique Music in 2017.

In 1996, under the banner of Soundtek, the band Paper Rhyme's first album was released. Originally, the band was formed by school friends on January 24, 1992. The band lineup consisted of Saad on vocals, Rashed on guitar, Nasir on keyboards, Sumon on bass guitar, and Avik on drums.

Read more

Black coming back with original lineup!

Avik said, "Saad and I have been friends since school days. Saad studied at Udayan School, while I studied at University Laboratory School. All the band members were from the university area. However, we were good friends."

Related topic:
Paper RhymeBand Paper RhymeMusician Ahmed SaadAhmed Saad Deathobituary
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Hok Kolorob' lyricist, Rajib Ashraf, passes away

'Hok Kolorob' lyricist, Rajib Ashraf, passes away 

7m ago

Mohammad Shoaib, a poster artist of the golden era, passes away

1m ago

Killed by Death

8y ago
Noted Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, 53, popularly known as KK, passed away on Tuesday night after falling ill while performing at a concert in Kolkata.

KK: A love letter to a fallen icon

1y ago

Former president Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed no more

2y ago
|আবহাওয়া

৩০ বছরের মধ্যে চলতি এপ্রিলের তাপমাত্রা স্বাভাবিকের চেয়ে ৪-৫ ডিগ্রি বেশি

আবহাওয়াবিদরা বলছেন, চলতি মাসের শেষ পর্যন্ত তাপপ্রবাহ অব্যাহত থাকতে পারে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রানা প্লাজা ধসের ১১ বছর: বিচার দাবিতে স্বজনহারাদের কান্না

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification