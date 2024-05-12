Remembering Haider Akbar Khan Rono: Dreamer of the day

The beloved writer and activist passed away on May 11, 2024

"But the dreamers of the day are dangerous people,

For they dream their dreams with open eyes,

And make them come true."

—D.H. Lawrence

Haider Akbar Khan Rono was undoubtedly one of those dangerous people who not only interpreted the world, but fought to change it. Sadly, the beloved writer and activist passed away on May 11, 2024 at Health & Hope Hospital, Dhaka. He had been struggling with health complications for an extended period of time.

Born in 1942, Khan came from a politically educated family. He was the grandson of Syed Nausher Ali, a veteran politician who was also an anti-colonial activist. Undoubtedly, that progressive outlook had affected a young Khan as well, which eventually led him to his own fight against the colonial regime of Pakistan, both as a politician and an author.

Much of left-leaning literature in Bangla is composed of translations of socialist or communist writers from around the world, but Haider Akbar Khan Rono was one of the exceptional writers who wrote about the Marxist position originally in Bangla. His Marxbaader Prothom Path (Tarafdar Publications, 2018) and Marxiyo Orthoniti (Tarafdar Publications, 2017) can be a foundational guide to anyone who wants to read about Marxism in Bangla. His work on Soviet economics, which included Soviet Shomajtontrer Shottor Bochor (Tarafdar Publications, 2016) and Bingsho Shotabdir Pujibaad O Shomajtontro (Adarsha, 2024) are highly recommended for anyone who wants to learn about the Soviet Union era.

He often wrote about Bangla literature and class analysis, notably a class analysis of Rabindranath, titled, Rabindranath: Sreni Drishtikon Theke (Gono Shongskriti Kendro, 2011), which is a testament to the versatility of his work.

Another area he touched was history. His two-part series, titled, Palashi Theke Muktijuddho (Chayabithi, 2024) delves into the historical struggles of the masses, particularly how Bengal came to be the way it is. His book Farashi Biplob Theke October Biplob (Tarafdar Publications, 2023) is also an amazing addition to the Bangla history canon in general, not because of its political tone but rather the rigorousness with which he explains every detail.

Khan never forgot his roots as a student of Physics. Later in life, he wrote a book titled Quantum Jogot—Kichu Boigganik O Darshonik Proshno (Bangla Academy, 2017).

Motivated by the rebellious nature of the roaring 60s and his belief in Marxism, Khan became involved with the Bangladesh Students Union, of which he was a general secretary. Soon he joined the protests against martial law and Ayub Khan. In fact, he was the first person to speak out publicly against the military rule on February 1, 1952. He was a leader during the mass uprising of 1969 and participated in the Liberation War in 1971. But his struggle with the establishment didn't end there. He was active during the anti-autocratic movement against H.M. Ershad in the 80s, too.

He was a committed Marxist and acted as such. Due to his loyalty to the working class, he never feared criticising his fellow comrades whenever it was necessary, whenever he believed that the party policy would hurt the workers. He believed in class struggle and considered the Soviet Union under Krushchev to be betraying that struggle. As a result, he also didn't support the pro-Soviet attitude of the then Communist Party of East Pakistan.

Later in life, he left the Workers' Party of Bangladesh, despite being one of its founders, due to the ideological divide between himself and the party leaders. In an age where loyalty to political causes has become a farce, Khan's steadfast commitment to the Marxist and socialist traditions, as well as the working class, was truly remarkable.

He was well-versed both with the pen and in the streets. Khan went out and fought for the rights of workers actively and the causes he believed in and wrote for. During the 60s, when he became active in the worker's movement, he lived in a worker's slum in Tongi—that was the extent of dedication that he represented.

His death is indeed the death of an era—an era of a revolutionary who loved his people, who wrote for them and fought for them. He was a rebel who had the courage to stand alone if it meant remaining steadfast in his ideals. As in Lawrence's poem mentioned in the beginning, he was a dreamer of the day who dreamt with his open eyes. That was his fault, that was what made him dangerous for the establishment.

Red Salute, Comrade Haider Akbar Khan Rono.

Sadman Ahmed Siam, as the name suggests, is indeed a sad man. He was sorted into Hufflepuff in Pottermore and has been sad ever since. Send him happy quotes at: [email protected].