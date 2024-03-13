TV & Film
'Khairun Lo' famed lyricist Wadud Rangila passes away

Photos: Collected

The lyricist of the famous song "Khairun Lo" from the movie "Khairun Sundori", Wadud Wadud Rangila, passed away on Tuesday (March 12) aged 53. 

The lyricist and actor was declared dead while undergoing treatment at the Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital's Intensive Care Unit. The 53-year-old actor was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. A week ago, Wadud was admitted to the hospital after suffering a brain stroke. 

He is survived by his wife, two children, and numerous relatives and well-wishers.

As his body arrived at his home in the village of Sherpur Sadar Upazila, the shadow of grief enveloped the atmosphere as his funeral prayers were offered, and he was laid to rest in the family graveyard on Tuesday afternoon.

Notably, besides penning lyrics for "Khairun Lo" Wadud Rangila also acted as one of the film's main characters, Rafiq (Khairun Sundari's younger brother), and delivered a successful performance alongside actors Moushumi and Ferdous Ahmed.

Following that, he acted in several other successful films, including "Chinibibi", "Maleka Sundori", and "Agnishakkshi" in supporting roles.

Apart from his acting career, he produced multiple films and worked as a lyricist and composer.

